Alix Earle Navigates New Romances After Split: From Casual Dates to Rockstar Vibes

Alix Earle is moving on from her past relationship, exploring casual dates and a potential rockstar romance with country singer Boone while keeping things light with Tom Brady.

Alix Earle is navigating a new chapter in her love life, moving on from her split with ex-boyfriend Braxton Berrios and embracing a string of casual encounters with musicians and athletes.

The 25-year-old social media influencer and podcast host has been spotted with country singer Boone and even NFL legend Tom Brady, though sources insist each relationship remains strictly non-serious. Earle's recent outings have sparked speculation among fans, but she maintains a carefree attitude about her dating life. Earle was photographed leaving celebrity hotspot Craig's on June 18 with Boone, who wore black jeans, boots, and a partially unbuttoned shirt.

The pair appeared relaxed as they exited the restaurant, with Boone opening Earle's passenger door before getting into the driver's seat. When asked directly if they were dating, Boone simply replied, 'Uh, no,' and clarified they were 'just hanging out.

' This public denial comes after the duo were seen together multiple times in June, leading fans to question the nature of their bond. Earle, for her part, took to TikTok on April 6 to share that she was re-entering the dating pool after her split, admitting, 'Not sure how to feel' about a recent first date. Earlier this year, Earle's Coachella experience in April seemed to signal a shift in her romantic tastes.

In her 2026 Coachella recap video, she gushed about seeing Boone perform live, exclaiming, 'Why is he amazing? He's perfect.

' The two posted playful videos together, wearing medieval costumes and lip-syncing to Boone's unreleased track. In one clip, Boone and Earle both donned lace and corsets, with Earle twirling on a balcony. Earle captioned her version of the video, 'Release it now plz,' hinting at her enthusiasm for Boone's music. This rockstar romance feels like a contrast to her past relationship with former NFL player Braxton Berrios, suggesting Earle is ready for something different.

Amid these budding connections, Earle's rapport with Tom Brady has also resurfaced in the press. A source told Us Weekly that Earle and the 48-year-old former quarterback have maintained a casual relationship since they were first linked in February.

'Alix and Tom have never been serious and their relationship has always been casual and I'll see you when I see you vibe,' the insider explained. The source noted that Earle went to Zero Bond with several friends, and neither party wants anything serious. This aligns with Earle's overarching approach to dating: enjoying time with interesting people without pressure for commitment.

As Earle continues to share snippets of her life on social media, fans are watching closely for any signs of a deeper relationship. Whether it's a rendezvous with Boone or a low-key hangout with Brady, Earle seems content to keep things light and fun. With her recent comments about being done with football players and open to rockstar energy, it appears Earle is writing her own rules when it comes to love.

Time will tell if any of these casual encounters evolve into something more, but for now, she is enjoying the journey. Boone and Earle's recent outings have not only fueled dating rumors but also sparked curiosity about their collaborative potential. The country singer is known for his fiery stage presence and emotional lyrics, which Earle has embraced in her social media posts.

Meanwhile, her connection with Brady remains under the radar, with both individuals prioritizing their careers and personal lives. As Earle navigates this new phase, she continues to document her adventures, leaving followers to speculate on what comes next. In the world of celebrity dating, Alix Earle is proving that she is not afraid to mix things up. From a casual date with a singer to a low-key bond with an athlete, she is exploring all options.

With her characteristic transparency on TikTok, Earle provides a raw look at modern romance in the public eye. Whether fans ship her with Boone or Brady, one thing is clear: Alix Earle is enjoying her freedom and the excitement of new connections





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