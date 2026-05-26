Alix Earle describes ‘hard’ run-in with ex Braxton Berrios that made her cry in public

“It was funny and fun and then it wasn’t,” she admitted in a new TikTok video, posted Monday.

Alix Earle ’s recent run-in with ex-boyfriend Braxton Berrios made her cry in public — and even leave an event early. , posted Monday.

“But we’re on good terms, so it was like normal and fine, and we were, like, joking around with each other. ” As an example, Earle explained that when they were taking photos with each other, she playfully “pushed him out of the way” to get her solo shot at one point.alixearle/Tiktokalixearle/Tiktok “It was funny and fun, and then it wasn’t,” she admitted.

“Because then it kept turning into me looking around the place the whole night, being like, ‘Hmm, where is he? '” “I think that really sucked, just catching myself doing that,” she shared while taking off her makeup. “It’s hard when you see someone for a second and it’s fun and normal. But that’s just a dose of it.

That’s done. That started to hit me. ” “Because then it kept turning into me looking around the place the whole night, being like, ‘Hmm, where is he?

'” she said of Berrios . Earle said it eventually hit her that their “dose” of fun was all she was going to get. Earle then admitted that she started crying at the event and her friends took notice.

“Sometimes you just can’t help it. Sometimes you’re just a girl, and sometimes water just falls out of your eyes,” she told fans.

“Sometimes that happens, and that’s OK. ” At that point, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum recalled doing “the responsible thing” by calling a car home, where she “cried to dog” upon arrival. The social media star insisted that she’s “fine” now, but wanted to come on the app and be vulnerable in case any of her followers were going through a similar situation.after two years of dating.

A source told Page Six at the time that it was mutual and “distance induced. ”, after a spy exclusively told Page Six that the duo cozied up to one another at a St. Barts yacht party.over Berrios after she saw the wide receiver for the first time since their breakup.

“I was really emotional the first night. We were, like, in the same place, but we didn’t say ‘hi’ to each other, just ’cause I didn’t want to, like, go up and annoy him, I don’t know,” she explained.

“It’s weird when you go from someone being, like, your best friend to being a stranger in the corner of the room. So that was tough — and by tough I mean, terrible. ”ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

“The vibes were super friendly,” a spy told Page Six earlier this month. “They spoke briefly, but both of them were just doing their own thing. ”





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