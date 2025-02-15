Alix Earle Dazzles in Sustainable Crystals at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Alix Earle made a stunning appearance at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, donning a gown adorned with sustainable crystal embellishments and celebrating Valentine's Day with her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios.

Alix Earle made a glamorous appearance at the SNL50 : The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025, in New York City. The social media star donned a stunning gown adorned with sustainable crystal embellishments, free from plastics and lead. Her ensemble featured a halter neck crafted from crystals, leading to a crystal-topped sheer bodice and a white satin skirt. Earle completed her look with a pair of white pointed-toe heels and a couple of diamond rings.

The night held special significance as it coincided with Valentine's Day, and Earle attended the event with her boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The couple coordinated their outfits, with Berrios opting for a white double-breasted suit paired with a white tank top and a diamond tennis necklace.Earle and Berrios also celebrated Valentine's Day together on Thursday evening with a dinner date at Carbone in New York City. For the occasion, Earle embraced the burgundy trend in an Alexander McQueen minidress, black patent leather Jimmy Choo pumps, and a black Prada bag featuring leather and nylon panels. She was styled for the outing by Danyul Brown. Berrios complemented his girlfriend in a Fendi sweater emblazoned with the brand's logo, teamed with black slacks and black leather sneakers.The SNL50: The Homecoming Concert was a star-studded affair, featuring performances from a wide range of musical legends and contemporary artists, including Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, The Roots, Nirvana, Post Malone, Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Martin, Robyn, and David Byrne. The concert preceded the “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” which aired on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.





Alix Earle Braxton Berrios SNL50 Homecoming Concert Valentine's Day Sustainable Fashion Crystals Radio City Music Hall

