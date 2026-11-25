TikTok star Alix Earle reveals she is dating Sombr following her weekend at Coachella 2026, marking a new chapter after her relationship with Braxton Berrios.

TikTok influencer Alix Earle has officially stepped into a new romantic chapter, confirming a relationship with musician Sombr during her 2026 Coachella recap video. The twenty-five-year-old digital creator shared her excitement on Thursday, April 16, following a transformative weekend at the desert music festival that began on Saturday, April 11. This announcement marks a significant shift in her public dating life, as she moves on from her high-profile past relationships to explore a connection with an artist from the music world.

Earle Finds New Partner at Coachella 2026

In her latest video update, Earle described her new partner with unreserved enthusiasm, stating, "Why is he amazing? He is perfect." This direct endorsement highlights her genuine affection for Sombr and signals a departure from her previous dating patterns involving professional athletes. The influencer's decision to go public with this development follows a series of public appearances and social media interactions that have fueled speculation about her personal life among her large online following.

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Shift From Athletes to Music Industry Romance

Earle's transition from dating sports figures to a music artist represents a clear change in her relationship preferences. Previously, she made headlines in 2023 for her romance with Houston Texans player Braxton Berrios and had a brief romantic involvement with Major League Baseball star Tyler Wade. The confirmation of her relationship with Sombr suggests that she is seeking a partner whose career and lifestyle align differently than the intense schedules of professional football or baseball players.

Earle Navigates Public Dating Challenges

Despite her success, Earle has openly discussed the difficulties of maintaining privacy in the digital age. She noted that dating often becomes complicated when moments are captured and amplified before she is ready to share them. "There are moments where things are put out there before I necessarily would want them out there," Earle explained. "You are standing next to someone and all of a sudden it is a big story, and I think that is hard to navigate." This transparency underscores the unique pressures faced by internet personalities who have built their careers on sharing their lives publicly.

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Amicable Past With Braxton Berrios Continues

Earle maintains a respectful and friendly relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, dispelling any rumors of lingering conflict. The two were seen interacting cordially at the 2026 Miami Grand Prix in May, where sources reported that Earle was genuinely happy to see him. According to insiders, there is no bad blood between the pair, and both have moved on in their respective lives. Berrios was described as super friendly and not cold in the slightest during their encounter.

Current Mental State and Future Outlook

While the reappearance of an ex can bring mixed emotions, Earle is currently in a stable mental space. Sources indicate that she feels she is in a good place mentally and has no intentions of rekindling her past relationship with Berrios. This clarity allows her to focus entirely on her new romance and her ongoing career as a prominent digital content creator, setting the stage for how she balances her personal life with her professional obligations in the future.