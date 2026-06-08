Alix Earle and Stassie Karanikolaou's Glamorous Monaco Yacht Weekend for F1 Grand Prix

Influencers Alix Earle and Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou celebrated the Monaco Grand Prix in style, lounging on a yacht in skimpy bikinis. The getaway, documented on Instagram, followed Earle's high-profile appearance at Sports Illustrated Miami Swim Week, which reportedly cost over $10,000 in beauty preparations including facials, Pilates, and premium tanning products.

It was a weekend of luxury and leisure for a group of well-known influencers and celebrities as they gathered in Monaco for the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Social media stars Alix Earle and Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou, the best friend of Kylie Jenner, were photographed aboard a lavish yacht, showcasing their fashionable swimwear. The pair, both in their mid-twenties, epitomized the glamorous Monaco scene with their chic and revealing outfits. Alix Earle, 25, a Sports Illustrated model and TikTok personality, wore a delicate pale blue string bikini while enjoying a refreshing beverage.

Her companion, Karanikolaou, 26, chose a vibrant pink two-piece swimsuit complemented by a matching magenta sarong, a look that highlighted the results of her recently revised Brazilian butt lift procedure. The two friends synchronized their style with large, glossy black sunglasses, adding an aura of old-Hollywood glamour to their yacht-side relaxation. They were joined on the outing by 26-year-old comedian Jake Shane, further illustrating the cross-section of internet fame and traditional entertainment circles mixing in the European hotspot.

The group's activities were extensively documented on social media, particularly through Karanikolaou's Instagram account. On Sunday, she shared a carousel of outtakes from the extravagant trip, which included cameo appearances from Shane and another influencer, Stella Jones. The post captured the essence of their holiday, featuring scenes of continuous celebration and partying day and night.

In one particularly striking photo, Karanikolaou modeled a plunging black halter neck top paired with a sheer black mini skirt, a daring outfit that emphasized her figure. These Monaco appearances came just days after Earle had been in Miami, where she participated in the high-profile Sports Illustrated Miami Swim Week runway show. Insights into the considerable preparation Earle undertakes for such major events were provided by a friend who spoke to Daily Mail.

The source revealed that Earle invested heavily in her appearance for the Miami show, spending over $10,000 from her Venmo account on various treatments and products to ensure she looked her best. The friend detailed a comprehensive beauty regimen that began a week prior to the event. This included having her hair dyed back to blonde and undergoing a peptide rinse treatment to enhance its condition and shine.

The source emphasized her use of premium products like Argan Oil of Morocco to maintain her locks. Beyond hair care, Earle committed to expensive Pilates classes to fine-tune her physique and purchased top-tier sunless tanning creams to achieve a flawless, healthy summer glow. The friend also noted her dedication to skincare, stating she received high-end facials that incorporated acid serums to maintain a dewy, youthful complexion.

'She is really into having perfect skin and will pay well to maintain it,' the source commented, underscoring her meticulous approach. Earle herself has been open about her detailed skincare routine. In a 2024 interview with Allure, she outlined her morning process, which begins with the Pietro Simone Ozonized Purifying Cleanser. She then uses the Vivant Skin Nourishing Toner, followed by the Vivant 8% Mandelic Acid Serum and the Vivant Allantoin Moisturizer.

To complete her regimen, she applies the Alastin Tinted SPF for sun protection and a touch of tint. Standing at 5ft 6in, Earle first rose to prominence in 2020 through her popular 'Get Ready With Me' (GRWM) videos on TikTok, which gave fans an intimate look at her beauty routines and lifestyle, eventually building a massive following and leading to partnerships and high-profile modeling gigs.

Her presence in Monaco, therefore, represents the culmination of her influencer status, affording her access to exclusive events surrounded by similarly famous friends. The trip was less about the sporting event itself and more about the unparalleled social scene it attracts, a spectacle of wealth, fashion, and celebrity that plays out against the stunning backdrop of the Côte d'Azur





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Alix Earle Stassie Karanikolaou Monaco F1 Grand Prix Yacht Bikini Celebrity Influencer Beauty Routine Sports Illustrated Tiktok Kylie Jenner Jake Shane Stella Jones Luxury Lifestyle

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