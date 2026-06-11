Alison Sealy-Smith Nearly Missed Her Return as Storm in X-Men '97

Voice actress Alison Sealy-Smith reveals she almost declined her role in the X-Men '97 revival after mistaking an official Disney casting email for a scam.

The revival of the legendary animated series X-Men '97 has captured the hearts of both nostalgic fans and new viewers alike, maintaining a staggering critical score of 99 percent.

Central to this success is the preservation of the iconic voice cast from the original 1992 series, which ensures that the characters feel authentic to their roots. Among these pivotal figures is Alison Sealy-Smith, the talented Barbadian-Canadian actress who brings the powerful weather-controlling mutant Storm to life.

However, as it turns out, the return of this essential character was nearly derailed by a simple misunderstanding involving a digital communication error. In a recent disclosure, Sealy-Smith shared a humorous yet stressful anecdote regarding how she almost missed out on the project. The process began when she noticed an email in her inbox from an unfamiliar individual claiming to be from Disney. The message simply stated that Disney was looking for her.

Given the rampant nature of phishing attempts and internet scams in the modern era, Sealy-Smith did not hesitate to delete the message immediately. She recalled thinking that whatever the sender was trying to sell, she was not interested in buying it. For her, the email appeared as nothing more than a typical fraudulent attempt to gain her attention or personal information, leading her to dismiss the opportunity without a second thought.

The situation only changed when the persistence of the recruiter came into play. A couple of weeks after the first ignored message, the same individual reached out again, explicitly stating that Disney was working on a reboot of X-Men and specifically wanted her to return as Storm. Even then, the 67-year-old actress remained skeptical. She contacted her agent and complained about a certain individual who kept emailing her about a show that had not been active for nearly thirty years.

It was only through her agent's insistence that she finally got in touch with the sender. This small act of patience and professional guidance paved the way for her return to the role that defined a generation of superhero animation. The significance of Sealy-Smith's return cannot be overstated, as Storm is one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel universe.

Her presence in X-Men '97 provides a necessary bridge to the original series, offering a sense of continuity and emotional weight that is often missing in modern reboots. The chemistry between the returning voice actors has been cited as a primary reason for the show's immense popularity.

As fans eagerly await the premiere of the second season, which is currently scheduled for July 1, 2026, on Disney+, the story of how Storm almost stayed retired serves as a reminder of the fragile nature of these industry connections. Moreover, this incident highlights a common struggle for high-profile artists in the digital age. The line between a legitimate professional inquiry and a malicious scam has become increasingly blurred, causing many veterans of the industry to be overly cautious.

In an era where identity theft and social engineering are common, Sealy-Smith's instinct to delete a random email was a rational response to a dangerous digital landscape. It is fortunate that the Disney team was persistent enough to send a second follow-up, ensuring that one of the most iconic voices in animation history could once again lead the X-Men toward a brighter, albeit stormy, future





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