Alison Moore Sentenced to Suspended Term for Abusive Assault on Husband

Alison Moore receives an 18-month suspended sentence for assaulting her husband Rob Moore, who endured graphic abuse including faecal assault during a domestic dispute in August.

Alison Moore was handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence at Southampton Crown Court for assaulting her husband, Rob Moore. The 63-year-old defendant avoided immediate incarceration after pleading guilty to three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The sentencing concluded a legal proceeding that examined a pattern of violent behavior within the couple's Damerham, New Forest, home. The court heard that the abuse escalated significantly in August 2026, resulting in a degrading attack that required police intervention. Despite the severity of the physical and psychological trauma inflicted, the judge utilized the suspended sentence mechanism due to specific mitigating factors presented during the hearing.

Details of the Violent Incident on August 20

On August 20, 2026, Alison Moore subjected Rob Moore to a graphic assault at their £1 million farmhouse. The incident began with a confrontation triggered by arguments over Rob Moore's behavior and his failure to support her during a previous outing. Alison Moore pushed her husband onto their bed before forcing her own excrement into his mouth. During the attack, she accused him of being boring and not standing up for her when staff refused to serve her at a pub. She explicitly told Mr. Moore that she would make him eat his own words, referring to his speech as garbage. Mr. Moore managed to break free from the assault and immediately washed his mouth and changed his clothes.

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Evidence and Prior Violent Conduct

Before cleaning himself, Mr. Moore took a photograph of the aftermath, which was subsequently presented as evidence in court. He then contacted the police, leading to Alison Moore's arrest and the conclusion of the immediate crisis. The prosecution detailed a history of violence that preceded this specific event, indicating a pattern of aggressive outbursts over a lengthy period. Three weeks prior to the faecal assault, Alison Moore had struck Rob Moore in the back with a broom handle. She also hit him in the face while wearing a ring, causing visible injuries. Photographic evidence from March 2024 and August 2026 showed a cut above Mr. Moore's eye and a small injury on his back.

Context of Domestic Tensions and Pub Incident

The escalation on August 20 was fueled by a dispute that began at a local pub. The couple had spent the afternoon there after a prior argument regarding when to leave. On the way home, they stopped at another pub where staff refused to serve Alison Moore. This rejection led to a confrontation on the drive home, where she blamed her husband for not defending her honor. She labeled him boring and claimed he did not stand up for her, which served as the immediate trigger for the pre-meditated attack. The prosecutor described the sequence of events as a calculated response to perceived humiliation rather than a spontaneous loss of temper.

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Mitigating Factors and Mental Health Concerns

Defense attorney Rose Burns argued that Alison Moore completely regrets her actions and that her behavior stemmed from a perception of imbalance in the relationship. The court heard that Moore had referred herself to the Priory for private mental health care to review her relationship with alcohol. She had been treated for depression following the deaths of her parents in 2024 and 2025. Additionally, the defense highlighted that her sister died this year after falling down stairs. Moore was also mourning the recent deaths of her uncle and her dog. The defense claimed these cumulative losses drove her into deep depression, causing a lack of self-control that would not have occurred in her right mind.

Impact on Victims and Legal Outcome

Rob Moore submitted a victim impact statement, but he requested that it not be read in open court. He also stated that he did not support a restraining order against his wife, indicating a desire to maintain their relationship. Judge Gary Lucie acknowledged the gravity of the offense, stating that the use of faeces constituted a gratuitous degradation of the victim. Alison Moore had spent three weeks on remand at HMP Bronzefield prior to sentencing. Following the proceedings, she left the courthouse with her husband. She is believed to be currently living at an Airbnb in Dorset as part of the conditions following her release from custody.