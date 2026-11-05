Alison Moore Sentenced to Suspended Jail for Abuse of Husband

Alison Moore, 63, receives an 18-month suspended sentence for assault and degrading abuse against her husband Mr Moore at their Damerham home.

Alison Moore, a 63-year-old resident of Damerham, received an 18-month suspended prison sentence from Southampton Crown Court after admitting to violent and degrading assaults against her husband, Mr Moore. The sentencing follows a trial that revealed a pattern of abuse culminating in a specific incident on August 20 of this year, where she forced her excrement into her husband's mouth during an argument at their £1million farmhouse in the New Forest.

The Violent Incident at Damerham Farmhouse

Prosecutor Andrew Coley told the court that on August 20, Mrs Moore pushed her husband onto their bed at the couple's home. During this attack, she accused Mr Moore of not standing up for her at a pub and labeled him as boring. She then smeared faeces across his face, telling him he would have to eat it. Mr Moore managed to break free and went to wash himself, taking a photograph of the evidence before changing his clothes. Police were called to the scene, and Mrs Moore was arrested, though she initially provided a bare denial in interview.

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History of Assault and Previous Convictions

The court heard that Mrs Moore had subjected Mr Moore to several violent attacks over a lengthy period. Before the August incident, she had allegedly struck him in the back with a broom handle and hit him in the face while wearing a wedding ring. Photographs taken following incidents in March 2024 and August 2026 showed a cut above his eye and reddening on his back. Three days after the broom handle incident, the couple had visited a pub where staff refused to serve Mrs Moore, leading to an argument on the way home. She has previous convictions for driving with excess alcohol, assault by beating, and using violence to secure entry to a premises in April 2022.

Defense Claims of Mental Health and Relationship Strain

Defending lawyer Rose Burns stated that Mrs Moore completely regrets her actions and takes full blame for the abuse. Burns argued that the behavior stemmed from a perception of imbalance in the relationship, noting that Mr Moore controlled the finances while Mrs Moore wanted to sell the property. The defense highlighted recent personal tragedies, including the death of her parents in 2024 and 2025, the death of her sister earlier this year, and the passing of her uncle and dog. Mrs Moore had self-referred to the Priory for mental health care to review her alcohol use and had been treated for depression.

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Judge Condemns Degradation and Orders Sentencing

Judge Gary Lucie described the use of faeces as a gratuitous degradation of the victim and noted that while Mrs Moore had faced difficult personal circumstances, none of it excused her behavior. The judge emphasized that alcohol abuse was often the root of offending, suggesting she had not yet accepted this was her case. Mrs Moore pleaded guilty to three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Mr Moore provided a victim impact statement but asked for it not to be read in open court and did not support a restraining order against his wife.

Outcome and Current Living Situation

Alison Moore walked out of the courthouse with her husband after the sentence was handed down. She had spent three weeks on remand at HMP Bronzefield prior to the trial. It is understood that she is now living in an Airbnb in Dorset. The judge acknowledged the magnanimity of Mr Moore despite the offenses against him. Mrs Moore expressed a desire to change her behavior and see if reconciliation with her husband was possible, stating that she acted without self-control and would not have done these things in her right mind.