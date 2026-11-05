Alison Moore Sentenced for Faeces Assault on Husband in Damerham Farmhouse

Alison Moore received an 18-month suspended sentence for assaulting her husband and smearing faeces in his mouth at their £1m home. Details of the court case and background.

Alison Moore, a 63-year-old woman from the New Forest, has been sentenced by Southampton Crown Court for a violent domestic assault against her husband, Mr Moore, at their £1million farmhouse in Damerham. The court heard that during an argument on August 20, Ms Moore pushed her husband onto their bed and smeared her own faeces into his mouth.

The August Incident and Violent Acts

The prosecution detailed how the degrading attack began with Ms Moore accusing her husband of not standing up for her at a local pub. She described him as boring and told him she would make him eat his own words. As she smeared the excrement on him, Mr Moore managed to break free, wash his mouth, and change his clothes. Before cleaning himself, he took a photograph of himself covered in faeces, which was later presented as evidence in court.

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History of Abuse and Prior Attacks

This incident was part of a pattern of violence that occurred over a lengthy period. Mr Moore alleged that Ms Moore had previously struck him in the back with a broom handle and hit him in the face while wearing a wedding ring. Photographs taken in March 2024 and August 2024 showed a cut above his eye and reddening to his back. Three days after the broom incident, the couple had argued at a pub, leading to further conflict.

Defence Arguments and Personal Tragedies

Ms Moore pleaded guilty to three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Her defense lawyer, Rose Burns, stated that Ms Moore fully regrets her actions and accepts responsibility. The defense highlighted that Ms Moore had self-referred to the Priory for mental health care regarding alcohol and had suffered depression following the deaths of her parents in 2024 and 2025. Additional family tragedies included the death of her sister and an uncle, as well as her dog.

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Court Sentencing and Legal Consequences

Judge Gary Lucie described the use of faeces as a gratuitous degradation of the victim. He noted that while Ms Moore had faced difficult personal circumstances, none excused her behavior. The judge also observed that alcohol abuse appeared to be the root of her offending, a point Ms Moore had not fully accepted. She received an 18-month suspended prison sentence and was not placed on a restraining order at this time.

Previous Convictions and Current Status

Ms Moore has a history of previous convictions, including driving with excess alcohol and assault by beating. In April 2022, she was found guilty of attacking the partner of a builder she was interested in. For that offense, she received a 12-month restraining order and was banned from entering a Damerham street for one year. Following her release from HMP Bronzefield, where she spent three weeks on remand, she is currently living in an Airbnb in Dorset.