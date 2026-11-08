Alison Moore And Rob Moore Discuss Reconciliation After Faeces Attack And Suspended Sentence

Alison Moore and Rob Moore are considering reconciliation after she received a suspended sentence for a faeces attack. The couple listed their Hampshire home for sale with proceeds earmarked for a new life together.

Alison Moore and Rob Moore are exploring the possibility of reconciliation following a severe domestic incident and subsequent legal proceedings. The retired businesswoman received an 18-month suspended jail sentence at Southampton Crown Court for an attack involving excrement. This development emerges as the couple has listed their £1.2million farmhouse in the village of Damerham for sale.

The Incident And Legal Outcome In Damerham

The legal case centered on an altercation that occurred after the couple returned from a local pub to their home in Damerham, Hampshire. Alison Moore subjected her husband, Rob Moore, to several violent episodes over several months. These incidents culminated in a distressing attack where she attempted to smear faeces into his mouth. The row reportedly started over him talking excessively.

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Both Alison and Rob Moore are 63 years old and were married 13 years ago. Alison Moore was sentenced this week and has been residing in an Airbnb in Dorset since the separation. She previously spent three weeks remanded in HMP Bronzefield while awaiting the court appearance. Rob Moore remains in the Damerham property with their two dogs while it is on the market.

Stakeholder Perspectives On The Marital Breakdown

Neighbors in the small village of Damerham, which has a population of approximately 500 people, expressed widespread incredulity regarding the potential reconciliation. Locals described the attack as poogate, a term that has become the primary topic of conversation at The Compasses pub. One villager stated they could not imagine returning from such an assault as a couple. Another respected the couple's decision, noting that few men could handle the situation.

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Alison Moore had acquired a volatile reputation in the genteel community prior to the court case. She was previously barred from The Compasses after becoming rowdy, drinking a bottle of wine, and consuming cocaine. A pub worker confirmed she was the only person ever banned from the establishment. A friend of the couple revealed that they are in contact and discussing a future fresh start away from the village.

Property Sale And Future Relocation Plans

The Moores listed their elegant 1700s farmhouse on the same day as the sentencing. The three-bedroom property sits on a half-acre orchard with stables, a paddock, and a garage for six vehicles. Neighbors initially assumed the sale signaled an inevitable divorce. However, it is now understood that proceeds will fund a new life for the pair in a location where they are unknown.

During the hearing, Rob Moore provided a victim impact statement but requested it not be read in open court. He declined to support a restraining order against his wife and left the court with her by his side. He declined to discuss his situation when reporters visited. A friend noted that despite the outrageous behavior, they aim to escape the notoriety of Damerham. The couple hopes to rebuild their relationship away from the scrutiny of their current community.