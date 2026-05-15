Alison Hammond Shines on This Morning After 11-Stone Weight Loss, Reveals Fitness Secrets

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond stuns in a green dress as she shares how she lost 11 stone without weight-loss jabs, featuring her exercise routine and healthy eating habits.

Alison Hammond made a stunning appearance on * This Morning *, showcasing her impressive weight loss in a vibrant green tea dress. The beloved presenter, 51, co-hosted Friday’s episode alongside Dermot O’Leary, 52, as the duo sat down with cast members from *Rivals*, including David Tennant, Danny Dyer, and Emily Atack.

They also chatted with social media stars Sue and Geoff Vaughan—known as the 'granfluencers'—as well as Joan and Jimmy O’Shaughnessy in a lively segment. Hammond’s remarkable five-year transformation involved shedding 11 stone after being diagnosed as pre-diabetic, which she reversed through healthier eating and exercise. In a candid interview with the *Daily Mail*, she explained how she maintains her new lifestyle despite the temptation of sugary treats on *The Great British Bake Off*.

She said, 'I only try the baked goods that get a handshake from Paul or a win. If the judges aren’t impressed, I skip it.

' Recounting her journey, Hammond shared that she once weighed 30 stone before her health scare prompted a dramatic change. Without relying on weight-loss injections, she turned to regular exercise, including sessions with a personal trainer.

'I train with her when I can—maybe four days a week for an hour in the mornings,' she told *Heat*. 'If I’m working, I just take a walk instead. ' Her dedication was evident in a March Instagram video where she engaged in an intense boxing workout, proving her commitment to fitness. To further sustain her progress, Hammond has incorporated Reformer Pilates and circuit classes into her routine.

'I’m as stiff as a board, so it’s been amazing for flexibility,' she said. 'I love Steve Hensel’s early-morning circuits at Blue Zone—it’s like an old-school gym. ' While she embraces challenging workouts, she ruled out one wellness trend: cold plunge pools. During an interview with *Closer Magazine*, she admitted, 'I tried it once and lasted only a minute. I thought, ‘Why am I torturing myself? ’





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Alison Hammond This Morning Weight Loss Fitness Routine Pre-Diabetes

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