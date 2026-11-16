Alison Hammond Introduces David Putman to Kate Garraway at London Palladium

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond revealed details about her relationship with David Putman during a Take That concert, showing affection in public for the first time.

Alison Hammond made a rare public appearance alongside her partner David Putman at the London Palladium on Friday, marking a significant shift from her usual privacy. The This Morning presenter, aged 51, attended the special concert with the pop group Take That, bringing along her boyfriend of three years to an event where they could be seen together in a crowded venue.

Public Affection At London Palladium Show

David Putman, a 29-year-old model and body therapist from Russia, stood 6ft 10in tall, making him a striking figure in the audience. As the performance concluded, Putman demonstrated clear protective affection by standing up to place his arm around Hammond. He stroked her back while she wore a leopard print coat over a black top with white embroidery, signaling a comfortable and open dynamic between the couple.

Also read Sports News Roundup: Arch Manning, Wyatt Hammond, and WWE Updates

The atmosphere grew warmer when Hammond noticed fellow ITV star Kate Garraway, aged 59, seated in the row directly in front of them. Hammond shrieked with delight upon spotting her colleague, who immediately turned around to give her a large hug. Garraway pointed inquisitively toward Putman, prompting Hammond to introduce him by name before Garraway greeted him warmly.

Putman stood out from the general crowd by wearing a distinctive leather jacket and a brown scarf as the group prepared to leave the iconic London venue. His presence was noticeable not just for his height but also for the relaxed way he interacted with the celebrity attendees surrounding the broadcaster.

Advertisement

The Couple's Romance And Shared History

The couple, who have been together for three years, met under unique circumstances when Putman provided Hammond with a massage. Hammond has previously described their meeting as random but destined, stating that she adores him and finds his calming nature essential to her life. She noted that he is not like her in any way and describes his energy as grounding.

Hammond, who is the mother of 21-year-old son Aidan, has been open about their living arrangements. She confirmed that the couple lives together and is happy with their current status. While she has stated she does not need a ring to prove her love, she jokingly added that if Putman proposed the next day, the answer would not be no.

Despite their low-key romance until recently, Hammond has shared intimate details about their compatibility. She emphasized that Putman has a beautiful energy that everyone feels when in his presence. She expressed gratitude that he chooses to spend his life with her, highlighting the mutual obsession and deep connection they share.

Relationship Boundaries And Stream Cheating

Hammond recently appeared on Heart Radio alongside Great British Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson to discuss relationship dynamics. During a segment called Rate It or Slate It, the conversation turned to the Gen-Z term stream-cheating, which refers to a partner secretly watching ahead in a shared TV series.

Advertisement

When asked about accepting this behavior, Hammond was uncompromising. She stated that if her partner engaged in stream-cheating, he would be removed from her life immediately. She insisted that couples must watch shows like Love Island together simultaneously to maintain fairness in the relationship.

Hollywood, who is married to wife Melissa Spalding, and Lawson both agreed with Hammond's strict stance on the matter. This public declaration reinforces the boundaries Hammond sets within her relationship, showing that while she is open about her love life, she maintains specific rules regarding respect and shared experiences.

Take That Album And Musical Context

The evening at the London Palladium was centered around Take That, who performed unheard tracks from their upcoming album Dreamers. The album is scheduled for release on November 20, and the event provided a rare opportunity for fans and celebrities to hear the new material before its official launch.

This Morning co-host Dermot O'Leary facilitated a Q&A session during the event, focusing on the band's creative process and their experiences over the past year. This context added a layer of professional interest to the evening for Hammond, who is a television personality, while providing a backdrop for her public outing with Putman.