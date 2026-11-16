Alison Hammond Introduces Boyfriend David Putman to Kate Garraway

This Morning star Alison Hammond shares a rare public moment with boyfriend David Putman at a Take That concert, introducing him to colleague Kate Garraway at the London Palladium.

Alison Hammond, the 51-year-old television presenter, made a rare public appearance showcasing her relationship with her partner David Putman during a special event at the London Palladium on Friday. The ITV star attended the concert alongside her co-host Dermot O'Leary to see the British band Take That perform tracks from their upcoming album Dreamers.

Public Introduction to Colleagues

Alison Hammond introduced her boyfriend David Putman to fellow ITV personality Kate Garraway, 59, during the show at the London Palladium. Standing approximately 6ft 10in tall, David Putman, 29, demonstrated a protective demeanor by placing his arm around Alison Hammond and stroking her back after the performance concluded. The duo was dressed stylishly, with Alison Hammond wearing a leopard print coat over a black top with white embroidery, while David Putman wore a leather jacket and brown scarf.

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The interaction began when Alison Hammond spotted Kate Garraway seated in front of them. Alison Hammond shrieked in surprise before leaning forward to greet her colleague. Kate Garraway pointed inquisitively toward David Putman, prompting Alison Hammond to introduce him by name. Kate Garraway then greeted David Putman warmly, marking a significant step in the public recognition of their three-year relationship.

Background of the Relationship

Alison Hammond and David Putman, who works as a model and body therapist, met three years ago when he provided a massage service to the television host. Alison Hammond has previously described their meeting as random yet destined, stating that she absolutely adores him and his calming nature. She noted that his grounding presence contrasts with her own personality, describing their connection as mutual obsession and deep affection.

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Alison Hammond, who is a mother to 21-year-old son Aidan, has maintained a low profile regarding her romance with David Putman. Despite keeping their private life separate from the public eye, she has expressed gratitude for his beautiful energy and the positive impact he has on those around him. She confirmed that they live together and are happy with their current living arrangement.

Views on Marriage and Modern Relationships

While Alison Hammond has stated that she does not need a ring to demonstrate her love, she hinted at the seriousness of her commitment to David Putman. She revealed that if David Putman were to propose marriage tomorrow, her response would not be negative. This comment comes despite her earlier assertion that her love life is not the business of the general public.

The couple appears to share a stable and content dynamic, with Alison Hammond emphasizing her satisfaction with their current lifestyle. Her comments suggest a confidence in the future of their relationship without the immediate pressure of traditional wedding milestones, focusing instead on their daily happiness and mutual support.

Relationship Standards and Stream-Cheating

In a separate context, Alison Hammond outlined strict boundaries regarding modern dating behaviors during an appearance on Heart Radio with Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson. Participating in a game called Rate it or Slate it, the hosts discussed the concept of stream-cheating, which refers to one partner secretly watching ahead in a shared television series.

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Alison Hammond stated unequivocally that she would end a relationship if her partner engaged in stream-cheating. She emphasized the importance of watching shows like Love Island together simultaneously, arguing that it is unfair to watch ahead. Both Paul Hollywood, who is married to Melissa Spalding, and Nigella Lawson agreed with her stance on the issue, highlighting a shared perspective on fair play in relationships.