Alison Hammond Compared to Bond Girl as She Shows Off 11 Stone Weight Loss on This Morning

Alison Hammond, 51, looked stunning on This Morning in a leopard print dress, prompting co-host Dermot O'Leary to call her a 'Bond girl'. The TV presenter has lost 11 stone over the past five years after being diagnosed pre-diabetic, and credits healthier food choices and workouts for her weight loss.

Alison Hammond was compared to a Bond girl as she made a glamorous appearance on Friday's episode of This Morning . The presenter, 51, looked incredible in a slinky leopard print dress that she paired with black flats and gold bangles, while her hair was styled in tight curls.

While opening the show she remarked her co-host Dermot O'Leary looked 'absolutely lovely' in his grey cardigan and jeans. In response, Dermot, 53, was quick to return the compliment, pointing at Alison's slinky leopard print dress and remarking: 'I feel underdressed next to you! You look like a Bond girl.

' Alison has lost 11 stone over the past five years, prompted by the discovery that she was pre-diabetic - a situation she has reversed with healthier food choices and workouts.

Alison Hammond shows off her 11 stone weight loss in a slinky leopard print dress on Friday's This Morning as her co-host Dermot O'Leary gushed she 'looks like a Bond girl' The presenter, 51, looked incredible in a slinky leopard print dress that she paired with black flats and gold bangles, while her hair was styled in tight curls Alison previously revealed how she managed to lose the pounds without the assistance of weight-loss jabs, giving an insight into her exercise plan with her personal trainer, which sees her fit in workouts in the early morning.

The TV personality, who weighed 28 stone at her heaviest, told Heat: 'I've got a personal trainer - she's amazing, she trains me when I can train. If I'm working, I don't train, I'll go for a walk.

' Alison added: 'But when I'm at home, I'll go and have a session with her in the morning, just an hour. It might be four days a week.

' Back in March, Alison showed off her incredible weight loss as she worked up a sweat during a gruelling boxing session in a video shared to Instagram. Alison also revealed she has started Reformer Pilates and circuit classes in a bid to keep the weight off after revealing why she won't touch weight loss jabs. As she works to maintain her figure after making lifestyle changes, Alison gave an insight into the measures she has taken.

Alison revealed that she has started Reformer Pilates because she is as 'stiff as a board'. Alison has lost 11 stone over five years, prompted by the discovery that she was pre-diabetic - a situation she has reversed with healthier food choices and workouts. She added: 'You feel absolutely incredible after it. I really need a good stretch - so Reformer Pilates has been brilliant for me.

I also do this early-morning circuit class from the brilliant Steve Hensel at Blue Zone. I'll go at 6.30am and do a full hour, it's a proper old-school gym.

' Alison said that she leaves the gym feeling 'amazing' after working hard, but while she is keen to try things, there is one wellness practice she won't adopt. She continued in an interview with Closer Magazine: 'I did try one of those cold plunge pools once - and absolutely not! It lasted about a minute. I was like





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alison Hammond This Morning Dermot O'leary Weight Loss Bond Girl

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alison Sealy-Smith Nearly Missed Her Return as Storm in X-Men '97Voice actress Alison Sealy-Smith reveals she almost declined her role in the X-Men '97 revival after mistaking an official Disney casting email for a scam.

Read more »

ALISON BOSHOFF: Noel and Liam reveal (almost) all about feud in filmOasis star Noel Gallagher has filmed hours of interviews with his brother for a 'tell all' documentary. But one thing they won't be discussing is the end of Noel's marriage to Sara MacDonald.

Read more »

Alison Hammond's 11-stone weight loss: 'I feel underdressed next to you! You look like a Bond girl' - This MorningAlison Hammond, a presenter on This Morning, lost 11 stone over the past five years and was compared to a Bond girl by her co-host Dermot O'Leary. She achieved this weight loss through healthier food choices and workouts.

Read more »

Alison Hammond Stuns as Bond Girl in Leopard Print on 'This Morning'Alison Hammond received a flattering comparison to a Bond girl from co-host Dermot O'Leary during her glamorous appearance on This Morning. The 51-year-old looked incredible in a slinky leopard print dress. The piece explores Hammond's remarkable 11-stone weight loss journey, achieved through diet and dedicated exercise without weight-loss injections, detailing her current fitness routine including early morning circuit classes and Reformer Pilates.

Read more »