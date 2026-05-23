Alison Boshoff Claims Meghan Markle's As Ever Brand's Marketing Ploy Coincided with Wedding Anniversary Photo Dump

An expert from The Daily Mail claimed that Meghan Markle's release of previously unseen pictures from her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry to mark their anniversary was a cynical marketing move to promote her As Ever lifestyle brand.

Meghan Markle's release of previously unseen pictures from her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry to mark their anniversary is a cynical marketing move to promote her As Ever lifestyle brand.

Alison Boshoff, The Daily Mail's Editor-at-Large, said it was telling that the nostalgic photo dump coincided with the brand spotlighting its '519' candle, named for the couple's May 19 wedding date. Boshoff added that this is a make-or-break year for As Ever, predicting the brand must start making money now or 'all the wheels will come off'. Despite claiming Meghan's business endeavours were struggling, Boshoff dismissed theories that the Duchess was angling to launch her own potentially lucrative fashion brand





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