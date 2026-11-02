Aliso Canyon Settlement Funds Available for Electric Appliance Upgrades

Residents near the former Aliso Canyon gas leak site can now claim incentive funding to replace gas appliances with electric models, aiming to improve health and reduce emissions.

Millions of dollars in settlement funds derived from the Aliso Canyon natural gas leak are now accessible to residents of the affected Los Angeles area for the purpose of upgrading to electric home appliances. The initiative marks the distribution of the first 20 million dollars in incentive funding from the broader settlement agreement concerning the 2015 blowout at the Southern California Gas Co mpany facility. This initial tranche supports a larger program that will ultimately make 40 million dollars available to help homeowners install electric heat pumps, stoves, and water heaters.

Mechanism of Settlement Appliance Funding

The Aliso Canyon settlement, finalized in 2021, provides a financial mechanism for victims of the largest known methane leak in United States history to transition away from natural gas dependence. The program operates through TECH Clean California, a state-led organization tasked with distributing the settlement money to eligible households. Evan Kamei, the director of TECH Clean California, stated that these incentives are designed to create healthier homes while lowering long-term energy costs for participating families.

Also read Ohio to get millions of dollars from General Motors data privacy settlement

The specific scope of the current funding wave allows single-family home owners to apply for incentives to replace aging gas appliances with efficient electric alternatives. Individuals living in multi-property units will gain access to this funding in later phases of the distribution process. The program prioritizes direct replacement costs, ensuring that residents can remove sources of indoor and outdoor pollution introduced by the original industrial accident.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Health and Safety

Weldon Kennedy, the co-founder and chief marketing officer of Copper, a California startup specializing in electric induction cooking equipment, highlighted the cultural challenges of phasing out gas appliances. Kennedy noted that many consumers have a deep-seated attachment to gas for cooking purposes. His company joined the program after Energy Solutions identified the difficulty of convincing residents to switch away from traditional gas stoves without significant logistical barriers.

Advertisement

Copper products are designed to mitigate these adoption hurdles by utilizing standard electrical outlets. This design eliminates the need for expensive rewiring, which is typically required when transitioning from gas-powered appliances to electric ones. By simplifying the technical installation process, the program aims to accelerate the removal of pollution sources from residential kitchens in communities historically exposed to SoCalGas emissions.

The push for electrification is also driven by significant public health concerns. Gas stoves are used by approximately 47 million Americans and release pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide and benzene. Benzene is a known carcinogen, and nitrogen dioxide has been linked to respiratory issues including asthma. Replacing these appliances directly addresses a major source of household pollution that contributes to both personal health risks and broader climate change impacts.

Real-World Impact and Future Health Outcomes

Income-qualified residents impacted by the Aliso Canyon leak are eligible for incentive values up to 31,800 dollars. This substantial financial support covers the cost of installing electric heating, cooling, and cooking systems in affected homes. The funding aims to offset the upfront costs of electrification, making it a viable option for families who experienced property damage or personal injury during the leak crisis.

Carol Kamei, a 72-year-old resident and plaintiff in the case against SoCalGas, exemplifies the personal impact of the leak. She resided near the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Facility for 46 years before the 2015 incident. Carol Kamei experienced nose bleeds and a sulfurous odor during the leak, which forced thousands of families to evacuate their homes near the San Fernando Valley. She recently participated in a health study conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles, which revealed diminished lung capacity as a direct health impact.

Advertisement

The 2015 leak released nearly 100,000 tons of methane and other substances over a period of more than 100 days. The natural gas storage well failed to contain the pressure, resulting in an uncontrollable release into the atmosphere. The event sickened thousands of families and required the temporary relocation of 8,000 households to escape the health hazards associated with the sulfurous stench and airborne toxins.

SoCalGas and its parent company, Sempra Energy, spent more than 1 billion dollars on the blowout response, with the majority of funds allocated to temporary relocation efforts. The total settlement reached was up to 1.8 billion dollars, compensating some 35,000 plaintiffs for personal injury and property damage. The facility was temporarily closed and later reopened at a reduced capacity after being deemed safe for operation.

Residents such as Carol Kamei now have the opportunity to use the settlement funding to permanently remove gas sources from their homes. She plans to replace her oven with an electric model to avoid further exposure to gas-related risks. The ongoing distribution of these funds represents a critical step in the recovery of communities affected by one of the most significant environmental disasters in recent United States history.