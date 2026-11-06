Alisa Simmons Elected First Black Female Tarrant County Judge

Alisa Simmons unseats Tim O'Hare to become the first Black woman Tarrant County Judge, promising transparency and budget reforms to the Commissioners Court.

Democrat Alisa Simmons has secured a historic victory in Tarrant County by defeating incumbent Republican Tim O'Hare to become the first Black woman elected as Tarrant County Judge in the region's history. The election, which took place on November 3, marks a significant shift in local leadership, ending a four-decade streak where no Democrat had held the position.

Simmons captured 56 percent of the vote with 402,291 total ballots, surpassing O'Hare who received 44 percent with 311,040 votes. O'Hare had occupied the role since 2023, making this defeat a notable reversal for the Republican incumbent and a major gain for Democratic candidates in the 2026 election cycle.

Also read Blue-curious: Alisa Simmons claims victory in Tarrant County; Allred, Haynes win in Dallas

Historic Victory and Court Shift

This electoral win is compounded by other Democratic victories in the 2026 elections, resulting in a complete reversal of power within the Tarrant County Commissioners Court. The governing body has swung from a 3-2 Republican majority to a 4-1 Democratic majority, giving the new administration significant control over county policy and budget decisions.

Simmons described the outcome as an uprising where the electorate rose up, stating that the result makes her feel proud and thrilled. She views the margin of victory as a clear mandate from voters who were dissatisfied with the previous administration's direction and tone during recent contentious periods.

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Restoring Transparency and Procedure

A primary objective for Alisa Simmons is to lower the temperature of the Tarrant County Commissioners Court following recent clashes between citizens and officials over issues such as polling site reductions. She promises greater transparency and a more welcoming environment for the public, moving away from the partisanship she claims has distracted from actual governance.

To achieve this cultural shift, Simmons plans to restore the court's meeting schedule to two monthly sessions, reversing the reduction to one meeting per month implemented under Tim O'Hare. Additionally, the time allowed for public comment will increase from one minute back to three minutes, ensuring constituents have adequate opportunity to voice concerns and engage with their elected officials.

Budget Scrutiny and Jail Deaths

Simmons has identified the fiscal health of the county as an immediate priority, asserting that the financial situation is not as robust as previously believed. She intends to investigate the city's budget closely before assuming office, aiming to uncover discrepancies and ensure responsible stewardship of public funds amidst what she describes as a challenging economic landscape.

Another critical item on her agenda is an in-depth investigation into the recent deaths at the Tarrant County Jail. Alongside examining behavioral and mental health access within the county, she aims to address systemic issues that have drawn public scrutiny, signaling a focus on safety and accountability in local correctional facilities.

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Policy Goals and Future Agenda

The new Tarrant County Judge emphasizes that the removal of extreme partisanship will allow for genuine policy work and improvements in governance. She is eager to move past the distractions of previous political battles to focus on concrete administrative tasks, including improving mental health resources and ensuring the fiscal stability of the county.

With the 4-1 Democratic majority now in control of the Commissioners Court, Simmons is positioned to implement her vision for a more transparent and responsive government. Her agenda prioritizes direct engagement with citizens, rigorous financial oversight, and a thorough review of jail conditions, setting a new standard for leadership in Tarrant County.