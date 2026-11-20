Square Nine Capital led a $206 million financing for Aline Accounting Partners to refinance debt and fund acquisitions. Read the deal details.

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Please email studios@latimes.com. Investment refinances existing debt and provides growth capital to support acquisitions and continued expansion Los Angeles-based Square Nine Capital has announced that it led a $206-million financing for Aline Accounting Partners, a leading accounting andProceeds were used to refinance existing indebtedness and provide growth capital to complete near-term acquisitions. , organic initiatives and continued investment in talent, technology and expanded service capabilities.

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These investments will strengthen collaboration across the organization, drive operational efficiencies and enhance the value delivered to Aline’s clients. Formed in August 2024 through the merger of three firms with long operating histories, Aline provides a full suite of resources to its member firms, including finance and reporting, IT, human resources, recruiting, resourcing, marketing, growth and M&A., principals at Square Nine.

“We are pleased to lead a financing that supports these acquisitions and provides flexibility for continued expansion. We look forward to partnering with Aline team as the organization grows and expands its capabilities. ” “This financing marks an important milestone for Aline,” said Matt Lender, CEO of Aline Accounting Partners.

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“Square Nine understood our business and delivered a financing solution that supports our long-term strategy. We are excited to welcome the new firms to Aline and provide their teams with additional resources to grow, broaden their capabilities and continue delivering exceptional service to their clients. ”Polsinelli served as legal counsel to Aline. Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to Square Nine.

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