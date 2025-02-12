Alina Habba's Claims on 'Separation of Powers' Draw Criticism Amid Legal Battle Over Treasury Access

Alina Habba, attorney for former President Donald Trump, made statements about 'separation of powers' during a Fox News interview, drawing criticism from legal analysts after a court ruling limited access to Treasury records by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Habba argued the executive branch holds ultimate authority, but legal experts countered, stating the judiciary also plays a crucial role in checks and balances.

Amid legal pushback over President Donald Trump administration's access to the U.S. Treasury Department , Alina Habba's remarks on 'separation of powers' drew scrutiny across social media on Tuesday. Newsweek has reached out to Habba's office via email for comment.The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk , efforts to cut the federal budget by $2 trillion a year has faced major legal challenges since Trump first entered the White House.

Last week, DOGE began hiring lawyers with Supreme Court clerking experience ahead of legal battles that could go all the way to the highest court.This comes as New York Federal Judge Paul A. Engelmayer imposed a temporary restraining order on February 8 preventing the Treasury Department from sharing financial information about millions of Americans with Trump's cost-cutting DOGE.The judge was ruling at the request of New York Attorney General Letitia James, a frequent Trump adversary, and attorneys general for 18 other states who say that DOGE has no right to access the information. Engelmayer ordered DOGE to immediately destroy any copies of records it had already obtained.The Treasury Department and Trump have since opposed the restraining order.What To Know In a Fox News The Story interview on Tuesday Habba, attorney and council to Trump, spoke with host Martha MacCallum about the recent legal pushbacks on DOGE's recent efforts to access sensitive Treasury records.When speaking about DOGE and the court ruling from Engelmayer, which Habba claimed restricted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent from having access to Treasury data, she said the executive branch is the 'ultimate authority on federal issues.'However, an additional court ruling on Tuesday clarified Bessent is not restricted from accessing the data.'A man that was confirmed as Secretary of the Treasury who answered tough questions, who went through the vetting process, who was appointed and confirmed, and now he can't do his job,' Habba said. 'That's called a violation of something I like to call the separation of powers.'Habba added: 'Our founding fathers created a document, the Constitution. There's a separation of powers for a reason. The executive branch is the ultimate authority on federal issues. And we have rogue judges who are trying to stop members like DOGE team, Bessent, from doing their job — and that's to protect taxpayer dollars.'Habba's remarks have since led some legal analysts to take to social media on Tuesday to criticize Habba and her stance.According to the United States Courts, separation of powers is a constitutional law doctrine that divides the government into three branches to prevent any one branch from becoming too powerful and to create a system of checks and balances. It is also a well-known concept derived from the text and structure of the U.S. Constitution.The three branches are the legislative which makes laws and appropriates funds, the executive which enforces laws and implements public policy and the judicial which interprets laws and the constitution and applies those interpretations to legal disputes.Habba's remarks come as the judiciary branch is not only a co-equal branch of government to the executive branch, but courts have long overturned presidential actions, including some of Trump's during his first term.What People SayingLegal analyst Bradley Moss wrote on Bluesky on Tuesday: 'I really don't think ANY of these folks understand our system of government.'Elizabeth de la Vega, a former federal prosecutor, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday: 'Alina, dear, go back to law school.Or, at least read Marbury v. Madison. Also, stop talking because every time you do, you make a fool of yourself.'Max Flugrath, Communications Director for Fair Fight Action, wrote on Bluesky on Tuesday: Fox News is asking Alina Habba for perspective on the Trump admin's desire to ignore our laws & Constitution. We're in the stupidest timeline.'Michael A. Cohen, an MSNBC columnist and not Trump's former lawyer, wrote on X on Tuesday: 'Fun Fact: She went to law school'Vice President JD Vance wrote on X on Sunday: 'If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal. If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that's also illegal. Judges aren't allowed to control the executive's legitimate power.'What Happens NextIt is unclear how many more court rulings could still be coming against Musk and DOGE. Engelmayer's decision will remain in place until February 14, when the judge scheduled the next court hearing.Since Engelmayer's ruling, Arizona Republican Representative Eli Crane said on Tuesday he drafted articles of impeachment against Engelmayer.After drafting the impeachment articles, Crane will need to submit them to the House of Representatives, where they will be referred to the House Judiciary Committee





DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK ALINA HABBA DEPARTMENT OF GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY TREASURY DEPARTMENT LEGAL BATTLE SEPARATION OF POWERS JUDICIAL BRANCH EXECUTIVE BRANCH COURT RULING CONSTITUTION

