Alina Habba Fired From $50 Million Concord Partners Contract After Trump Criticism

Alina Habba Mildon was terminated from her $50 million Concord Partners contract for failure to perform duties, days after President Trump called the arrangement obnoxious and outrageous. She retains $14.5 million and plans legal action.

Alina Habba Mildon has been fired from her $50 million contract with Concord Partners, a Florida-based company established by the family of pardoned Venezuelan billionaire banker Julio Herrera Velutini, according to a Nov. 4 letter obtained by the New York Times.

The company cited a failure to perform duties in terminating the former Trump attorney, who had been guaranteed more than $50 million over four years to serve as Concord's general counsel. The termination came days after President Donald Trump publicly blasted the arrangement as obnoxious and outrageous. Trump said he told his former attorney he did not want her receiving the money.

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Trump Criticizes Habba Million Contract as 'Obnoxious'

I told her, and I said, I don't want her paid, the president added, claiming he had someone speak to the people behind the deal. Trump also reportedly told aides and allies that the Herrera family should stop paying Habba Mildon and suggested she donate some of the money to his future presidential library or another Trump-related entity.

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When asked by CBS News about the possibility of donating to the library, Mildon responded via text with haha before quickly deleting the message, according to reports. Despite her firing, Habba Mildon will retain an $8 million signing bonus and $6.5 million in payments already received, totaling $14.5 million. The original four-year agreement began on Jan. 1, 2026, when she was brought on as general counsel, and was structured to pay her $10 million annually plus additional bonuses.

Habba Mildon signed the agreement in late October 2025, while serving as an acting US attorney for New Jersey. She began working with Concord Partners on Jan. 1, 2026, while serving as a senior adviser to Attorney General Pam Bondi. Special government employee status permits individuals to serve the federal government for up to 130 days while retaining outside employment, subject to conflict-of-interest guidelines.

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The hiring occurred shortly after Herrera reached a plea agreement in August 2025 that reduced his federal charges, originally related to an alleged 2022 scheme to bribe the governor of Puerto Rico, down to a single misdemeanor campaign finance violation. Around the same time, Herrera's daughter, Isabela Herrera, donated $3.5 million to a super PAC aligned with Trump.

Trump granted Herrera a full and unconditional pardon on Jan. 15, 2026, two weeks after Habba Mildon began working for the family-backed company. Habba Mildon has consistently denied that her employment had any connection to the pardon. Any insinuation that my employment, all of which has been vetted and disclosed to the DOJ, had anything to do with securing a pardon is false, Mildon said in a statement previously reported.

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A person close to Mildon said she intends to pursue legal action over the termination. Habba Mildon declined to comment on her termination to the Times. The former Trump lawyer, who served as the president's personal attorney before joining the Justice Department, has also faced scrutiny over her time as New Jersey's top federal prosecutor. A federal appeals court ruled that she had been unlawfully serving in the role, ultimately forcing her to resign in December 2025.

The termination comes after a series of setbacks for the couple following their September wedding in New York. Reports recently stated that her husband, Turkish investor Turhan Mildon, gave misleading or exaggerated accounts of his age, past marriages, foreign contacts and business operations.

Additionally, Turhan Mildon remains central to a White House inquiry initiated after Mildon accused former Trump administration official Richard Grenell of skimming funds from a donation made by her husband. Upon investigating the claims at Trump's directive, White House officials determined that the $17.6 million in question originated from a government account in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where Turhan Mildon holds business contracts, rather than from Turhan Mildon's personal funds.