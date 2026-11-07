Alijah Martin Makes a Compelling Case for Bigger Role With Raptors

The Toronto Raptors pulled away with a 121-107 win over the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night. In a game where they were trailing by 15 points, they managed to rally

Nov 6, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Alijah Martin reacts after scoring a 3-point play in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwith a 121-107 win over the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night. In a game where they were trailing by 15 points, they managed toWith the amount of injuries that the Raptors faced going into this game, Coach Darko Rajakovic rolled out a nine player rotation that required certain players to step into an expanded role.

Also read 3 Takeaways from Raptors xx Win/Loss Against the Bucks

, who has now delivered 20-point outings in eight of nine games this season, took control without Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley or Kawhi Leonard in the lineup. Barrett registered 27 points off of 9-21 shooting with seven rebounds and five assists. Jamal Shead slid into the starting lineup, due to Quickley’s late scratch, and exceeded expectations as a primary facilitator. He logged a double-double with 10 points and a staggering 16 assists, while only turning the ball over once.

That would notch a career-high for Shead in assists. These are the types of performances that you’d hope for in a lineup that did not feature three of your regular starters. That being said, Barrett’s 27 points was tied for a game-high with another Raptor that exploded off the bench when they needed it the most.made the most of it. The Florida product posted a career-best 27 points off an incredibly efficient 9-11 from the field and 6-7 from range.

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Those threes were a large part of the Raptors forming a comeback over the Bucks. If you factor out Martin’s three-pointers, the team shot a dreadful 1-25 from beyond the arc. Martin’s performance was a direct result of Shead setting the table as a true floor general. His pace and patience allowed him to thread the needle in passing lanes or making the extra pass, teeing up Martin for the wide open looks.

Coach Rajakovic rode the hot-hand and elected to close the game with Martin on the floor, instead of Ja’Kobe Walter, who struggled to find his shot. Walter went 2-12 from the field and only converted on one of his seven three-point attempts. While we know that he is strong defensively, which was also on display Friday night, his ability to contribute on the offensive end has been the question mark on Martin.

The fact that he was able to step up and seize the opportunity will go a long way in earning Rajakovic’s trust. If injuries continue to be a theme for this Raptors squad, Martin could see himself earning a larger role in this rotation, as he led all bench players with 30 minutes. The Raptors take the rest of the weekend off and return to action Monday night, as they return home to host the Memphis Grizzlies.

Josh is a contributing writer for the Toronto Raptors On SI, after coming over from 'Raptors Rapture' on Fansided. He is also the host of his own television show 'Basketball North' shining the spotlight on Canadian basketball, airing on Rogers TV.

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Additionally, he is the host of the radio show 'House Of Magic' on FOX Sports Pensacola and 96.9 The Game, where he covers the Orlando Magic and the NBA. Outside of sports, Josh can be found at a comedy club near you as he's toured with Yuk Yuk's for over a decade.