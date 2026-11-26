Alijah Arenas scored 25 points and led a strong charge in the final minutes as No. 18 Southern California rallied to defeat South Carolina 71-69 at the Acrisure Series.

Alijah Arenas scored 25 points and led a strong charge in the final minutes as No. 18 USC rallied to defeat South Carolina 71-69 at the Acrisure Series on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks led throughout much of the second half, their lead reaching double digits when Kory Mincy made three free throws with 9 1/2 minutes remaining. The Trojans rallied behind a strong defensive effort and didn't allow a made basket in the last five minutes, with Arenas scoring eight of their last 10 points down the stretch. South Carolina had the ball down by one with six seconds remaining, but Marcus Johnson missed a long 3-point try from straightaway.

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Arenas was fouled and made one free throw before Juan Fernandez missed a long 3-pointer for the Gamecocks. Arenas scored 16 points in the second half, including 8 of 9 free throws. He made 12 of 13 for the game. Aleksas Bieliauskas had 18 points and 12 rebounds for South Carolina .