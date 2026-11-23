Marvel previews Alien vs X-Men issue 3 where Sentinels prepare to nuke the X Mansion. Chris Claremont provides a bonus story featuring Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers.

Marvel Comics is set to release Alien vs X-Men issue 3 on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The issue features the arrival of the Sentinels who plan to destroy the X Mansion from orbit. This action intensifies the conflict between mutants and alien creatures.

Sentinels Launch Orbital Nuclear Strike

The Sentinels enter the ongoing war with a calculated strategy to eliminate the mutant threat. Their primary target is the X Mansion which they plan to obliterate via an orbital nuclear strike. This decision marks a significant escalation in the hostilities depicted in the comic series. The Sentinels view the Mansion as a critical hub for mutant activity.

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Removing the facility through nuclear means ensures that the mutant leadership is eradicated. This drastic measure highlights the extreme measures taken by the robotic enforcers. The X-Men must now defend against both extraterrestrial invaders and their former enemies. The stakes have never been higher for the team of mutants.

Claremont Bonus Story Features Phoenix Duo

Legendary writer Chris Claremont contributes a bonus story to this edition of the comic. The narrative focuses on Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers as they confront a Xenomorph queen. These two powerful mutants are locked in a battle for the fate of the Phoenix Force. Their clash is central to the thematic elements of this special issue.

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Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers represent different eras of mutant history in this confrontation. Their combined abilities are tested against the biological horror of the Xenomorphs. The story explores the intersection of psychic power and physical survival. Readers can expect intense action sequences between these two iconic characters.

Creative Team and Publication Details

The main narrative of Alien vs X-Men issue 3 is written by Kieron Gillen. Kieron Gillen collaborates with Chris Claremont to weave their respective storylines together. The artwork is provided by Geraldo Borges and David Messina. Their distinct styles bring the chaotic battles to life on the printed page.

Ryan Stegman handles the cover art for this highly anticipated release. Stegman's design captures the essence of the three-way conflict. The comic is rated Parental Advisory due to its violent content. Fans should be prepared for mature themes and graphic imagery.

Variants and Market Availability

Marvel is offering a special variant cover by German Peralta for collectors. The variant edition is priced at 5.99 US dollars and 7.50 Canadian dollars. This specific version features different artwork from the main cover. Collectors often seek out these limited edition variants for their portfolios.

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The main edition with Ryan Stegman's cover is available for standard pricing. The comic hits store shelves on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Retailers will stock both the main and variant editions simultaneously. Early buyers may find better availability at local comic shops.