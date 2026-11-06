Alien Throne Rock Formation Collapses in New Mexico After Storms

The iconic Alien Throne rock formation in northwestern New Mexico has collapsed due to recent heavy rains and flooding. This event marks a significant loss for the region's natural landmarks and cultural heritage.

Major natural landmark erosion occurred in the Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness in northwestern New Mexico as the famous rock formation known as the Alien Throne collapsed. The structural failure of this iconic geological feature was triggered by intense weather patterns that saturated the region's fragile desert soil over recent weeks. Tour operators and local residents were shocked to witness the permanent loss of a site that had drawn visitors from around the globe for years.

Weather Event Causes Rock Collapse

Tropical moisture funneled into the Four Corners region during late October and early November, depositing an estimated 20 trillion gallons of rain across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and Nevada. The Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness saw its already soaked ground become further saturated by these massive storm fronts, leading to widespread erosion and the destabilization of sandstone formations. Kialo Winters, the founder of Navajo Tours USA, noticed the Alien Throne, also known as Tsé Bináká Níyol in his native language, was missing when he returned to the site on Friday, October 30. He described the surreal moment of seeing the once-balanced planks of rock reduced to rubble after years of natural sculpting by wind and rain.

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King of Wings Also Falls

The collapse of the Alien Throne followed closely behind the destruction of another nearby landmark called the King of Wings, which visitors documented falling in early October. These two formations were created by the same erosional forces that now brought them down, with heavy planks of rock falling from spindly clay pedestals. The timing of the King of Wings collapse was recorded on social media, while the Alien Throne remained standing until Winters could finally navigate the poor road conditions to verify its fate. Social media posts showed a mix of emotions from visitors who had previously documented the structures, ranging from gratitude for capturing them in photographs to sorrow over their irreversible loss.

Cultural Significance and Legacy

For Native Americans in the region, these sandstone columns are more than just tourist attractions; they serve as critical cultural waypoints that guided ancestors along trade routes for thousands of years. Kialo Winters emphasized that these formations are deeply relevant to Navajo identity and the stories handed down through generations. He urged the public to let the sites rest, explicitly discouraging climbing on the remnants or taking pieces home. The legacy of these natural monuments will now be preserved through the extensive archives of photographs, illustrations, and oral histories created by tourists and guides over the years.

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Impact on Local Community

The severe weather events that caused the rock collapses also inflicted significant damage on the local infrastructure and community. Many dirt roads across the Navajo Nation became impassable or were washed away entirely, disrupting access for residents and creating logistical challenges for cleanup efforts. Officials estimate that the total damage from the flooding and storms could stretch into the hundreds of millions of dollars. As floodwaters recede, recovery operations are underway, but the ecological and cultural scars on the landscape will remain for a long time.

Visitor Perspectives and Warnings

Long-time visitors like Alan Studt from Parma, Ohio, who first visited the area in 2019, expressed no surprise at the collapses after noticing weathering trends in previous years. Studt had observed new holes forming in the Alien Throne and cracks along the base of the King of Wings during his 2023 road trip, indicating that the structures were vulnerable. Despite the dangers and the rough, washboard dirt roads required to reach the site, he described the experience as worthwhile due to the unique geological features like petrified wood and colorful soils. His account highlights the transient nature of these natural wonders and the importance of documenting them before they disappear.