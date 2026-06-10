Alien: Isolation 2 Hands-On Preview

The sequel to the critically acclaimed Alien: Isolation, the game is set to be released soon and promises to deliver a unique blend of survival horror and action. The preview was brief, but it showcased the game's immersive environment, terrifying Xenomorphs, and challenging gameplay.

released and blew everyone away with its unique brand of fear. No one who played the game was surprised that it ultimately became one of the best horror games of all time.

Frankly, it still is till this day – but there’s also been a great deal of terrific survival horror games in the years since, particularly for the current generation of consoles. So it seems it’s now the right time to bring back the titular alien for another go around.at Summer Game Fest this year, and not long after the reveal, I went hands-on with the sequel for about 20 minutes, experiencing the beginning of the upcoming game.

I have to say that I’m a massive fan of thegame. Which means I had high expectations going into this first preview, even though I was only getting a small taste of what CA has been cooking up with Sega.





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Alien: Isolation 2 Survival Horror Action Immersive Environment Terrifying Xenomorphs Challenging Gameplay

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