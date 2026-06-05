Alien Isolation 2 Finally Revealed at Summer Game Fest with Next-Gen Horror

After years of speculation, the sequel to the acclaimed survival horror game Alien Isolation has been officially unveiled. The trailer showcased at Summer Game Fest gives a first look at the gameplay set on a new planet, promising an even more intense experience with modern hardware. Creative Assembly and Sega are bringing back the series' signature tension under the direction of Alistair Hope.

The wait of over a decade has ended with a monumental announcement at Summer Game Fest : the reveal of Alien Isolation 2 , the sequel to the revered 2014 survival horror title.

Developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega, the game was showcased in action for the first time, demonstrating next-generation graphics that promise to heighten the terrifying atmosphere fans know well. The original Alien Isolation, celebrated for its relentless Xenomorph and immersive simulation, remains a high-scoring title years after release, and this sequel aims to build upon that legacy.

Set on a new planet-side location called Kurasaki Station, players will explore a ravaged landscape and a colony while facing both the alien threat and harsh environmental hazards. Returning director Alistair Hope ensures a consistent creative vision. The game is slated for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. This announcement follows a teaser months earlier and generated immense excitement among fans, signaling a groundbreaking return to the survival horror genre





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Alien Isolation 2 Summer Game Fest Creative Assembly Sega Survival Horror Playstation 5 Xbox Series X PC Nintendo Switch 2 Alistair Hope Kurasaki Station

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