Alien Franchise Has Mixed Success Under Disney Ownership

Explore the ups and downs of the Alien franchise under Disney ownership, from Predator and Planet of the Apes to X-Men and Fantastic Four. Read about Scott's return, Alien's resurgence and more.

When Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019, a lot of talk followed about the return of X-Men and Fantastic Four under Marvel Studios. However, that was not the only franchise Disney inherited from Fox , including Alien, Predator , Home Alone, Planet of the Apes, and The Simpsons.

Out of these, Alien is thriving under Disney, but some others have had mixed success. Alien, which was stalled in development under Fox, has made a comeback under Disney with their direct-to-TV movie and prequel trilogy. Prometheus, the prequel to Alien 3, brought the franchise into a new era and a new genre, despite its flaws. Ridley Scott revived the franchise with Prometheus, which laid the foundation for the successful Alien: Isolation and Alien: Covenant.

The Simpsons and Home Alone have been a struggle for Disney, but Planet of the Apes and Predator have had some success, with the latter having an OC crossover. However, with the upcoming Alien 5, the franchise hopes to step out of its formula and try something new. Though that remains to be seen, the new stories from Scott and his team show promise of a renewed and revived Alien saga, years after the franchise's near-death experience.

TheNEWS goes ahead and looks into these franchises' ups and downs and beyond, continuing to provide insightful content related to the film industry and its franchises. Visit TheNEWS to stay updated and get your dose of filmic osmosis and movie critiques. Thanks for reading





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