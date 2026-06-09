Alien: Earth Set to Begin Filming Season 2 in June, Star Adarsh Gourav Confirms

The successful TV adaptation Alien: Earth, which moved the iconic sci-fi horror franchise to Earth, is gearing up for its second season. Star Adarsh Gourav has revealed that filming will commence in June, promising a more ambitious storyline. The first season earned critical acclaim with a 94% score and was swiftly renewed.

The transition of a major blockbuster franchise to television can be a risky endeavor, yet when successful, it yields remarkable outcomes. Iconic series such as Star Trek, Stargate, and Star Wars have all expanded their mythologies through TV, offering richer worlds and deeper narratives.

The Alien franchise, known for its divisive recent films, has now entered this new era with "Alien: Earth," a series that relocates the terror from deep space to our planet. Under the guidance of original director Ridley Scott as executive producer and Noah Hawley as creator, the show has been praised for blending the horror elements of the original films with the philosophical depth of Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, while also critiquing corporate greed as seen in Aliens and Alien: Romulus.

Season 1 achieved an impressive 94% critics' score, with Collider's Ross Bonaime highlighting its ability to condense the franchise's core themes into just eight episodes. The show's success led to a swift Season 2 renewal, and fans have received an encouraging update from star Adarsh Gourav regarding the production timeline. Gourav, who plays Slightly, confirmed that filming for the second season is slated to begin around the second week of June.

He also teased a more ambitious follow-up season and expressed enthusiasm about reuniting with co-stars Peter Dinklage, Timothy Olyphant, and the rest of the ensemble cast





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Alien: Earth Noah Hawley Ridley Scott Adarsh Gourav Season 2

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