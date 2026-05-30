Alien Craft Recovery: Evidence of Reverse-Engineering Programs by Major Powers

A barrister and long-time researcher presents five decades of evidence confirming the reality of crashed non-human spacecraft held by the US, China, and Russia, detailing reverse-engineering efforts and recent whistleblower testimony.

For many the notion that nations like the United States, China, and others possess crashed alien spacecraft is fantastical. Claims that these vehicles contain non-human entities, whether deceased or alive, stretch belief to its limits.

Yet the accumulated evidence is substantial. My investigation into this phenomenon began in adolescence after viewing a news segment about a flying saucer trailing a passenger jet. Over fifty years, I have undertaken exhaustive research, analyzing a vast repository of documents and interviewing pivotal figures in this obscure field, including highly confidential informants. My approach mirrors the rigorous evidentiary assessment I employed as a lawyer.

In my book Not For Disclosure, I include only material that I have verified as truthful and dependable, which I can present with credibility. Much has been excluded. I have also obtained deeply sensitive information from trusted sources who have confided in me. This subject, once labeled UFOs and now UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena), has preoccupied numerous influential individuals.

During my tenure on the editorial board of Flying Saucer Review, Buckingham Palace arranged for each issue to be delivered to the Duke of Edinburgh's equerry. Prince Philip, an experienced pilot, quietly monitored this topic and even interviewed certain witnesses at the palace. My career as a barrister and King's Counsel, evaluating intricate evidence, has allowed me to apply legal discipline to this unconventional arena, and my professional standing has sometimes granted me access closed to others.

The compelling evidence I have compiled demonstrates conclusively that UAPs are real and represent undeniable alien technology. The origins of these non-human intelligences remain unknown even to global intelligence agencies. More significantly, the United States, China, and Russia are engaged in a race to reverse-engineer and reproduce these technologies, encompassing anti-gravity, free energy, and the fundamental nature of spacetime. I recognize the extraordinary nature of these assertions.

I wrote my book to foster an informed, stigma-free public debate. This topic is absent from academic curricula and reliable sources are scarce. The ridicule is not accidental; it stems from a calculated policy of denial and disinformation by the US government and others, which has ruined careers and lives. That is shifting.

In July 2023, former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch testified under oath before Congress, stating that the US holds crashed non-human intelligence craft. Senator Marco Rubio remarked to The Hill in July 2024: either the claims are partly or wholly true, or numerous high-clearance officials are deranged. What motive would serious people have to fabricate such stories? Grusch specified the number of recovered craft as double digits.

One such incident involved Lance Corporal Jonathan Weygandt, a US Marine deployed to Peru in 1997. His unit was dispatched to secure a crash site near a radar station. He described a massive vessel embedded in a cliffside, oozing a syrup-like liquid, measuring approximately 10 meters wide and 20 meters long, resembling a hybrid of an egg and a teardrop shape





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