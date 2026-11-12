Alien Books Announces Major 2027 Zorro Releases Featuring Chaykin and Fornés

Alien Books is set to release two significant Zorro projects in 2027. The first, Zorro: Director's Cut #1, arrives in February, offering behind-the-scenes insights from creators Howard Chaykin and Jorge Fornés. Later in July, the complete Zorro: Dark Age series will be published as a collected paperback. The story sees Zorro face off against Napoleon Bonaparte, marking a bold shift in historical setting for the legendary masked swordsman.

The iconic legacy of Zorro is set to expand further into the annals of pop culture history with a major announcement from Alien Books regarding two significant upcoming releases scheduled for 2027.

This marks a return to form for the legendary masked vigilante, bringing together comic book creators Howard Chaykin and Jorge Fornés for a project that promises to deepen the mythos of the franchise while offering fans an exclusive glimpse into the creative machinery behind one of cinema and literature's most enduring characters. The first of these releases, titled Zorro: Director's Cut #1, is slated for a February 3, 2027, launch.

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Zorro Director Cut One Shot Details

This oversized one-shot issue serves as a special revisit to the first installment of the acclaimed Zorro: Dark Age series. Priced at six dollars and ninety-nine cents, this collector's item features a durable cardstock cover and includes exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Readers will have the opportunity to view selections from Howard Chaykin's original script alongside the intricate sketches, layouts, and inks created by Jorge Fornés.

This unique format allows long-time enthusiasts and new readers alike to appreciate the artistic process and narrative decisions that shaped the series, providing a layer of depth often absent from standard comic book releases. Following the initial single issue release, the complete narrative arc will become available to a broader audience on July 6, 2027, with the publication of Zorro: Dark Age.

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This comprehensive paperback collection brings together issues one through three of the series into a single, substantial volume measuring one hundred and twelve pages. Priced at nineteen dollars and ninety-nine cents, this edition offers a convenient way for fans to dive into the complete storyline without waiting for individual monthly releases. The synopsis of the series reveals a bold new direction for the character of Don Diego de la Vega.

Zorro Dark Age Napoleon Bonaparte Setting

Traditionally rooted in the Spanish colonies of California and Mexico, Zorro is here transported to a different historical context entirely. The narrative pits the masked swordsman against one of the most formidable and recognizable military leaders in history, Napoleon Bonaparte. This setting provides a fresh backdrop for Zorro's signature swordplay and his relentless quest for justice, challenging the hero in ways that differ significantly from his usual encounters with corrupt officials and bandits.

The conflict raises the stakes, asking whether Zorro can overcome the sheer might of the Napoleonic armies or if his story will be cut short by the forces of empire. The enduring popularity of Zorro is a testament to the character's timeless appeal, tracing back to his origins in 1919 with Johnston McCulley's serialized pulp novel, The Curse of Capistrano.

Chaykin Fornes Zorro Creative Pedigree

Over the past century and seven years, the character has evolved through numerous movie adaptations, television series, and reboots, maintaining his status as a cultural icon. The collaboration between Howard Chaykin, known for his work on American Flagg, and Jorge Fornés, celebrated for his contributions to Batman, brings a high level of artistic pedigree to this latest venture.

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By combining the dramatic tension of a historical epic with the swashbuckling adventure that defines the franchise, Alien Books is aiming to capture both the spirit of the original pulp stories and the visual dynamism of modern comic book art. This ambitious new take on the franchise invites discussion among fans regarding whether the departure from traditional Spanish California settings strays too far or successfully expands the universe in meaningful ways.

For collectors and readers, these 2027 releases represent not just new stories, but a celebration of the enduring legacy of the Zorro brand, ensuring that the legend of the masked avenger continues to thrive in the modern era.