Alien: A Masterpiece Reimagined

A fan's perspective on the film 'Alien' suggests that the Xenomorph is not just a mindless killer, but merely trying to survive and protect itself from the crew of the Nostromo. The post draws parallels between the creature's actions and John McClane's in Die Hard, both navigating vents and fighting against corporate settings (Weyland-Yutani and Nakatomi). The core argument is about reframing the narrative from a villain's point of view, adding depth to the classic horror-sci fi film.

is a genuine masterpiece. Just two years after George Lucas created an exciting sci-fi space movie with sword battles and spaceship dogfights, Ridley Scott reined things in and created a claustrophobic tale of terror, with the tagline that says, “In space, no one can hear you scream.

” This was a haunted house movie, with the house replaced by a seemingly abandoned alien vessel. However, it wasn’t completely empty, and an alien known as a xenomorph came back with the crew. The genre was sci-fi, but the story was pure horror. With that said, one fan looked at the story from a different point of view.

What if the movie were from this alien’s point of view?. In the caption, they wrote, “You only think about yourselves,” and then they went on with their thoughts on the actual story: “From the perspective of the xenomorph, ’79. He’s all alone, everyone is trying to kill him , he’s crawling through air vents, it’s a Japanese company and for all we know it’s Christmas. ”The post brings up a lot of good points.

When the crew of the Nostromo went to the alien ship, one of them began to mess with the eggs they found, with disastrous results. This led to them bringing an alien back on their ship, and that is when the horror started. The alien burst out of one man’s chest and then went on the run.

After this, the alien and crew began a war with each other, with the crew members all trying to find and kill the alien, while the creature fought back. Everyone Should Watch This 1-Season Cult Sci-Fi That’s on Streaming However, this post did one interesting thing. It asked what the movie would mean if the alien were just trying to protect itself. Yes,and hostages from a group of terrorists at the Nakatomi Corporation building.

It ties together well since the Nostromo was a ship working for the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, putting both stories inside an enclosure owned by a corporation that is at least partially Japanese-owned . However, in, McClane is climbing through vents and trying to get the drop on his enemies. The alien is also crawling through vents to get the drop on its enemies..

Of course, the final line about Christmas was just a joke, but when you get down to it, the parallels are there. Every horror and sci-fi movie has a chance to see things from the villain’s point of view.





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