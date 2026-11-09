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Alief shooting: Male found shot in southwest Houston near Bissonnet Street

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Alief shooting: Male found shot in southwest Houston near Bissonnet Street
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A shooting in Alief has left a young man hospitalized in critical condition as the Houston police try to piece together what happened.

A male in his late teens or early 20s was taken to the hospital after being shot late Sunday night in southwest Houston. Investigators have not identified any suspects, and the exact shooting location remains under investigation.

A shooting in southwest Houston has left a young man hospitalized in critical condition as the Houston Police Department tries to piece together what happened. Lieutenant Horelica reported officers were called out to an apartment complex on Huntington Glen Drive near Bissonnet Street in Alief at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night. They found a young male in his late teens or early 20s with at least one gunshot wound.

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The officers provided first aid until crews from the Houston Fire Department arrived. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition. Investigators believe the shooting happened somewhere inside or around a nearby complex. Houston police have not located any shell casings.

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Lt. Horelica says they have not narrowed down the exact location where the shooting happened.

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