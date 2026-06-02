Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Reunite in Na Hong-jin's Hope

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, a couple who have worked together on several projects, recently reunited to share the screen in director Na Hong-jin's new sci-fi movie Hope.

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender , a couple who have worked together on several projects, including the sci-fi movie Hope , recently reunited to share the screen in director Na Hong-jin's new film.

The couple, who have been married since 2017, first collaborated a decade ago in Derek Cianfrance's The Light Between Oceans. They have also both starred in video game adaptations, with Fassbender's movie Assassin's Creed failing to launch a franchise in 2016, and Vikander's movie Tomb Raider being more successful with both critics and audiences.

Tomb Raider, which was directed by Roar Uthaug, has been among the most-watched titles on the domestic HBO Max charts, outperforming several other popular movies, including Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Despicable Me. Uthaug's career trajectory is unusual, as he directed Tomb Raider and then returned to Europe to deliver the most successful non-English language movie in the history of Netflix, Troll.

The couple's ability to work together and support each other's projects is a testament to their strong relationship and dedication to their craft. In a related story, a quiz has been created to determine which action hero would be the perfect partner, with options including Rambo, James Bond, Indiana Jones, John McClane, and Ethan Hunt.

The quiz asks several questions to reveal which action hero was built to have your back, including how you would handle a dangerous situation, how you would travel to a destination, and how you would behave under fire. The quiz is a fun and engaging way to explore the characteristics of each action hero and determine which one would be the perfect partner





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Alicia Vikander Michael Fassbender Hope Na Hong-Jin Tomb Raider Roar Uthaug Troll Action Hero Quiz

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