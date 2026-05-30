Alicia Keys' 'Hell's Kitchen' Musical Premieres in LA with Powerful Songs and Coming-of-Age Story

The North American Tour of Alicia Keys' 'Hell's Kitchen' has brought the R&B star's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. The musical, directed by Michael Greif, uses Keys' hit songs to tell the story of Ali, a teenager navigating her way through 1990s Manhattan with the help of her mother, mentor, and love interest. While the story may not be its strongest suit, the show shines in its musical arrangements and diverse cast.

The North American Tour of Alicia Keys ' 'Hell's Kitchen' has landed at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, delivering a powerful blend of the R&B star's hit songs and a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story set in 1990s Manhattan.

The musical, directed by Michael Greif, uses Keys' versatile catalog to tell the story of Ali (Maya Drake), a 17-year-old ready to break free from her mother Jersey's (Kennedy Caughell) protective grasp. While the story may not be its strongest suit, the show shines in its musical arrangements, allocating hits like 'You Don't Know My Name,' 'Girl on Fire,' and 'Fallin'' in unexpected ways that serve the narrative.

The Broadway hit also features a diverse cast, including Desmond Sean Ellington as Ali's father Davis, Jonavery Worrell as Ali's love interest Knuck, and Roz White as Miss Liza Jane, Ali's mentor. Despite touching on Ali's divided identity and her mother's overprotection, the musical explores these themes more on an atmospheric level than a dramatic one





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Alicia Keys Hell's Kitchen Musical Coming-Of-Age Story R&B Broadway Michael Greif Maya Drake Kennedy Caughell Desmond Sean Ellington Jonavery Worrell Roz White

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