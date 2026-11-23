Alice Winn's new novel Worship reimagines the Tristram and Isolde legend. Penguin Random House releases it on February 23, 2027. Pre-orders are now available for this dark Arthurian tale.

Alice Winn has officially unveiled Worship, a new novel that reimagines the Arthurian legend of Tristram and Isolde with a darker, wittier edge. The book arrives on February 23, 2027, published by Penguin Random House and currently available for pre-order. This announcement marks the first major look at Winn's latest literary project since her previous works. The novel promises a unique blend of yearning, brutality, and tongue-in-cheek humor.

Worship shifts the traditional narrative by focusing heavily on Princess Isode, a figure with significant agency in medieval Ireland. Isode possesses medicinal powers that cause every knight she heals to fall madly in love with her. Her hair shines like pure gold, and she is poised to become a great queen upon marrying Sir Palomides. This setup establishes her initial happiness and control over her destiny before the story's central conflict erupts.

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Sir Palomides serves as the second-best knight in the world, and Isode plans to marry him after his conversion to Christianity. However, this stable future unravels when a mysterious newcomer, Sir Tristram, defeats Palomides in a tournament. Unlike other knights, Tristram shows no romantic interest in Isode. His focus remains entirely on gaining a seat at the Round Table and winning the approval of his idol, Palomides.

Tristram emerges as a handsome but unfriendly figure who is rapidly becoming the strongest knight. His motivation is rooted in a desire for worship rather than love, diverging significantly from the classic legend. This shift in motivation drives the psychological depth of the novel and challenges reader expectations. The tension between Isode's yearning and Tristram's idolization of another man creates a complex emotional barrier. This dynamic prevents a traditional romantic resolution from forming easily.

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Palomides finds himself in a difficult position, preoccupied with spiritual turmoil regarding God and his own identity. This distraction leaves him vulnerable and unable to protect his status as the second-best knight. The breakdown of his relationship with Isode adds a layer of tragedy to his character arc. Meanwhile, civil war brews in Camelot, raising the stakes for all characters involved in the unfolding drama.

As Isode attempts to regain control of her glittering future, she and Tristram embark on a perilous voyage together. This journey forces both characters to navigate external dangers and internal shifts in their perspectives. They begin to see each other in a new light, altering the course of their intertwined destinies. The story explores the lengths people will go to for those they love. It also examines the sacrifices they are willing to make in the face of uncertainty.

Worship has been described as a mix of the tone in Winn's previous novel, meshed with the wit of The Princess Bride. This unique blend sets the stage for a story that feels both familiar and distinctly new. The novel is categorized as a tale about hope and the human capacity for endurance. It offers a comprehensive reading experience for fans of historical fiction and Arthurian lore. The departure from traditional doomed romance allows for a more nuanced exploration of character motivations.

Penguin Random House is managing the release with a substantial marketing window leading up to February 23, 2027. Pre-orders are currently open, indicating strong initial interest from publishers and readers alike. This timeline gives Winn ample time to engage with audiences through promotional events. The announcement serves as a key moment for fans of her work and the broader fantasy community. Readers interested in the evolution of Arthurian tales will find this addition significant. Winn has cracked open the legend to reveal new layers of meaning. The novel promises to be both critically acclaimed and commercially viable. Its blend of humor, romance, and political intrigue distinguishes it from other retellings. The story offers a wickedly funny and endlessly surprising journey. It captures the tension between yearning and brutality while maintaining wit. This approach ensures the narrative remains engaging for modern audiences. The release date provides a clear target for anticipation and marketing efforts. The pre-order availability allows readers to secure their copies immediately. This strategy maximizes the potential for early sales and word-of-mouth promotion. The novel stands as a testament to Winn's ability to reinterpret classic myths. It invites readers to reconsider the motivations of legendary figures. The medieval setting provides a rich backdrop for the political and personal conflicts. The intertwining of personal drama and civil war adds depth to the narrative. The character arcs are designed to challenge traditional archetypes. Tristram's quest for worship offers a fresh take on knightly ambition. Isode's struggle for agency resonates with contemporary themes. The story balances light humor with serious emotional stakes. This duality keeps the reader engaged throughout the journey. The publication date marks a significant event in literary circles. Fans are eagerly awaiting the full text of the novel. The pre-order success suggests a strong market for this reinterpretation. The novel promises to deliver a unique and memorable experience. It invites readers to explore the darker edges of familiar legends. The blend of historical detail and modern sensibility creates a compelling narrative. The story stands as a testament to the enduring power of myth. It offers new insights into ancient tales. The release is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. The novel represents a significant addition to the genre. It showcases Winn's versatility as a writer. The story promises to captivate readers with its fresh perspective. The combination of wit and drama creates a unique reading experience. The novel is set to redefine the Arthurian legend for a new generation.