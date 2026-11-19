Gloucestershire Coroner's Court heard that Alice Webb, 33, died after receiving seven times the recommended filler amount during a Brazilian Butt Lift performed by Jordan Parke in Gloucester.

An inquest at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court has revealed that Alice Webb, a 33-year-old mother of five, died in September 2024 after undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift at a beauty salon located within a residential property in Gloucester. The proceedings established that the aesthetic procedure, which resulted in her death, involved the injection of seven times the medically recommended amount of filler into her body.

The Fatal Procedure and Immediate Trigger

Alice Webb collapsed at the Studio 23 beauty salon situated on Sandhurst Road in Gloucester after receiving the cosmetic treatment from Jordan Parke, a 34-year-old practitioner known online as the Lip King. Parke had requested to use the clinical room at the salon as a favor to perform the Brazilian Butt Lift on Webb, an arrangement that was solely between them according to studio owner Jemma Pawlyszyn.

Also read Alice Webb Died After Illegal BBL Performed by Jordan Parke in Gloucester

Webb, who was originally from Wotton-under-Edge in Gloucestershire, had paid £2,300 for a training day with Parke, who operates a business in Manchester and maintains a significant social media following. She was scheduled to learn how to perform the procedure herself before attempting it on her own body, but the session ended in tragedy when she began feeling faint during the injection process.

Excessive Filler and Distressing Communications

During the operation, Webb sent a photo to her sister-in-law showing 1,400ml of filler being injected into her body, accompanied by a text message stating, OMG it kills. The court also reviewed a video recorded by Webb that showed Parke performing the procedure while laughing, providing a stark contrast to the distressing situation Webb was enduring.

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Jemma Pawlyszyn, who ran the Studio 23 salon, testified that she was not involved in the procedure in any way and only entered the room when Jordan indicated that Alice was feeling faint. Pawlyszyn described helping Jordan place Webb into the recovery position on the bed and later on the floor, following advice given by the ambulance service when they arrived on the scene.

Personal Background and Struggles with Self-Worth

Webb's sister, April Palmer, provided a poignant pen portrait to the court, describing her as a devoted and loving mother to her five daughters, who were the absolute center of her world. Palmer explained that Alice embraced motherhood from a very young age and remained a country music fan who found true happiness at home, often relaxing in a fluffy dressing gown with a cup of tea surrounded by her family.

Despite being naturally beautiful and frequently receiving compliments from family and friends, Alice quietly struggled with low self-worth, according to her sister. Palmer noted that negative remarks weighed heavily on Alice, who found it difficult to see what others saw in her. This desire to feel better about herself led to her first cosmetic procedure, which provided a small lift in confidence but ultimately sparked a continuous pursuit of an elusive perfection.

Professional Background and Legal Context

Webb turned her interest in aesthetics into a career after studying hairdressing at college, eventually training and qualifying to perform treatments such as lip and cheek fillers and Botox from a cabin in her mother's garden. The court heard that she was a true perfectionist with a strong moral compass, often advising against or refusing treatments for clients if she believed they were not in their best interest.

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Jordan Parke died in February 2025 while under police investigation for gross negligence manslaughter related to Webb's death. The inquest has highlighted the severe risks associated with unregulated aesthetic procedures performed in non-clinical environments, particularly when involving excessive volumes of injectable substances that far exceed standard safety guidelines.