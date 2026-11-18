Alice Webb, a 33-year-old mother of five, died in September 2024 after an unauthorized Brazilian Butt Lift procedure performed by Jordan Parke at a residence in Gloucester.

Alice Webb, a 33-year-old mother of five children, tragically died following an illicit cosmetic surgery procedure known as a Brazilian Butt Lift. The incident occurred in September 2024 at a private residence in Gloucester, Gloucester s England. The inquest into her death revealed that the operation was conducted by Jordan Parke, a man who subsequently died earlier in 2024.

Inquest Details and Medical Findings

Gloucestershire Senior Coroner Katy Skerrett informed the jury that the primary purpose of the hearing was to establish the factual circumstances surrounding Alice Webb's death rather than to assign legal fault. The proceedings took place at the Gloucestershire Coroner's Court, where details of the unauthorized surgery were presented to the public. The coroner emphasized that the investigation was strictly fact-finding in nature to determine exactly how the mother of five passed away.

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Forensic pathologist Dr. Stephen Leadbetter, representing the Home Office, testified to the specific medical evidence found on Alice Webb's body. He reported discovering distinct injection sites located at the base of each of her buttocks. These physical markers were consistent with the invasive nature of the Brazilian Butt Lift procedure that was reportedly performed on her by Jordan Parke at the friend's house in Gloucester.

Timeline of the Procedure and Collapse

The sequence of events leading to Alice Webb's death began on September 23, 2024, when she collapsed at a residential property while undergoing the cosmetic procedure. Jordan Parke, described as a 34-year-old man at the time of the incident, was identified as the individual who performed the surgery on Alice. It was later confirmed that Jordan Parke himself died at a later stage, specifically in February of the previous year, prior to the inquest taking place.

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Emergency services were contacted at approximately 9 pm on September 23, 2024, after Alice Webb's condition deteriorated during the procedure. Paramedics attended the scene in Gloucester and subsequently transported Alice Webb to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for urgent medical intervention. Despite the efforts of medical staff to resuscitate her, the procedures were unsuccessful.

Tragic Outcome and Family Presence

Alice Webb ultimately passed away in the early hours of the morning on September 24, 2024, following the failed resuscitation attempts at the hospital. Her death marks a profound tragedy for her family and the local community in Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, where she resided. The circumstances of her passing highlight the severe risks associated with undergoing complex surgical procedures in non-clinical settings without proper medical oversight.

The inquest was attended by several close members of Alice Webb's family, who witnessed the proceedings regarding their loved one's death. Her mother, Rachel Box, her sister, April Palmer, and her eldest daughter, Delsie, were present at the Gloucestershire Coroner's Court. Their attendance underscores the significant personal impact of the investigation into the unauthorized surgery performed by Jordan Parke.

Ongoing Legal and Medical Context

The hearing at the Gloucestershire Coroner's Court continues as officials work to finalize the details surrounding the death of Alice Webb. The case involves multiple fatalities, including both the patient, Alice Webb, and the practitioner, Jordan Parke, raising further questions about the safety and regulation of such procedures. The inquest aims to provide a comprehensive factual account of the events that led to this double tragedy in Gloucester.

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Coroner Katy Skerrett maintained that the focus remained on establishing the timeline and medical facts rather than assigning blame. The discovery of injection sites by Dr. Stephen Leadbetter provides critical evidence regarding the invasive nature of the Brazilian Butt Lift. As the proceedings continue, the focus remains on understanding the precise mechanisms of the procedure and its fatal consequences for the 33-year-old mother of five.