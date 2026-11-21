Alice Webb, 33, died after receiving 1400ml of filler. Jordan Parke, 34, died while under investigation. Inquest rules death accidental as UK tightens cosmetic rules for 2027.

An inquest jury at Gloucester shire Coroner's Court has officially ruled that the death of Alice Webb, a 33-year-old mother of five, was accidental. Ms Webb passed away in September 2024 following a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure administered by Jordan Parke, a 34-year-old social media influencer known online as the British Lip King. The ruling concludes the immediate legal inquiry into the fatal complications that arose during the £2,300 cosmetic surgery performed in Gloucester.

The tragedy occurred after Mr Parke injected an estimated 1,400ml of hyaluronic acid filler into Ms Webb's buttocks during the session held at a residential property. This volume is significantly higher than the medical safety guidelines, which establish a maximum recommended limit of just 100ml of filler per buttock. The excessive quantity of the substance led to severe medical complications that proved fatal.

Also read Prince William and Harry Mourn Childhood Nanny Jessie Webb's Death

Fatal Injection Volume and Medical Mechanism

Dr Stephen Leadbeatter, a Home Office forensic pathologist, provided the definitive cause of death for Alice Webb during the proceedings. He determined that the cause was the embolisation of hyaluronic acid, which occurred when the filler was introduced into the buttocks and subsequently entered the bloodstream. Pathological examinations revealed that the filler had dispersed throughout her body, appearing in her brain, heart, lungs, kidney, and thyroid gland.

Medical experts emphasized that the volume of filler administered was seven times the safe recommended amount for the procedure. This massive overdose caused the filler to block blood vessels, leading to a systemic embolic event. The forensic evidence confirmed that the introduction of such a large quantity of the substance directly precipitated the fatal medical crisis experienced by the 33-year-old patient.

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Inquest Footage and Witness Testimony

Video footage presented at the inquest captured the moment the fatal injection took place. A 12-second clip, filmed by Ms Webb herself during the procedure, showed Mr Parke holding a syringe while dressed in blue scrubs with visible tattoos on his arms. When Ms Webb jokingly stated that she was recording the session, Mr Parke responded by saying he looked exhausted before proceeding with the injection.

The recording also captured Ms Webb's audible reaction to the pain, where she exclaimed, 'Argh,' immediately following the injection. Later, in a Facebook message sent to her sister-in-law while still at the studio, Ms Webb wrote that the procedure 'kills.' Mr Parke was also seen flashing a peace sign to the camera while delivering the injection, an action that was documented as part of the evidence presented to the coroner.

Background of the Practitioner and Prior Bans

Jordan Parke, who performed the procedure, died in February while he was under active police investigation for gross negligence manslaughter and assault charges. The inquest heard that Mr Parke had already faced regulatory action prior to this incident. He was previously banned from performing BBLs by environmental health teams in two other parts of England in 2019 and again in 2024.

Despite these prior bans, Mr Parke was legally permitted to carry out the controversial procedure in other regions of the country where no restrictions were currently in place. Jemma Pawlyszyn, the owner of Studio 23 beauty salon where the procedure took place, testified that Mr Parke had asked to use her clinical room as a favor. She denied any involvement in the medical aspects of the surgery and stated that the business lacked proper life-saving equipment, with first-aid supplies limited to basic plasters.

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Impact on Family and Government Regulatory Response

Alice Webb's sister, April Palmer, described her as a devoted and loving mother to her five daughters. Ms Palmer explained that her sister struggled with low self-worth and negative remarks despite being considered beautiful by others. Alice had previously undergone smaller cosmetic procedures that boosted her confidence but ultimately sought further enhancement, hoping to achieve a sense of perfection that eluded her. She messaged Mr Parke in July 2024, expressing interest in training with him before agreeing to pay £300 for training and £2,300 for the procedure on herself.

In the wake of this tragedy, the UK Government has announced a significant crackdown on unregulated cosmetic practitioners. New regulations will define treatments involving injections outside the face, such as BBLs, as cosmetic surgical procedures, restricting them to qualified medics. High-risk treatments like deep chemical peels and vampire facials will also be limited to doctors, dentists, nurses, midwives, and pharmacists. Violations will result in unlimited fines or fixed penalties up to £4,000, with a consultation planned and draft regulations expected to enter the parliamentary process in spring 2027.