Journalist Alice Smellie shares her personal post-cancer journey in response to the Princess of Wales documentary Heal, discussing the physical and emotional aftermath of triple-negative breast cancer treatment.

Journalist and author Alice Smellie has issued a poignant reflection on the Princess of Wales documentary Heal, drawing a powerful parallel between her own grueling battle with triple-negative breast cancer and Catherine's public revelation of her treatment journey. Smellie, who underwent therapy at the Royal Marsden Hospital, the same institution where the Princess received care, described feeling an immediate, visceral connection to the Royal's narrative despite their vastly different public lives. She emphasized that the period following active treatment is often a time of gradual healing for those fortunate enough to navigate the difficult road to recovery.

The documentary, which features Catherine sharing her cancer experience and completing the Three Peaks Challenge earlier this year, resonated deeply with Smellie's own memories of recovery. While the Princess completed this athletic feat to raise money for The Royal Marsden Hospital, Smellie noted that she could never have achieved such a milestone at that stage of her recovery. For her, even the smallest workouts in the months post-treatment felt like monumental victories, akin to winning an Olympic medal, highlighting the stark contrast between royal athleticism and the physical reality of cancer survival.

Also read Princess Catherine Reveals Cancer Recovery Journey in BBC Film Heal

Smellie detailed the severe physical toll her chemotherapy took, contrasting her experience with the Princess's athletic endeavors. Three years ago, she was nearly bald, suffering from a furious, burning rash on both arms and experiencing significant facial swelling due to the steroids given alongside the aggressive drugs. Her skin appeared grey, and her eyes looked sunken, a stark departure from her previous appearance that left her feeling she did not recognize herself in the mirror.

The journalist revealed that her initial diagnosis was for DCIS, or stage zero breast cancer, but surgery uncovered a very small invasive triple-negative cancer. This more aggressive form is harder to treat and has a higher likelihood of returning, necessitating preventative chemotherapy. Her surgery involved a lumpectomy, with the scar strategically placed under her right arm to minimize visibility. Although the physical marks on her arms remain, she considers herself fortunate that the effects have largely faded over time.

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Smellie was open about the emotional devastation she faced, describing herself as being in deep shock and experiencing some of the lowest moods of her life. Her husband had passed away only four years prior, leaving her to raise their three children, aged 15, 17, and 18, alone during her treatment. She chose to remain breezy around her children to protect their spirits, while internally grappling with grumpiness and fury rather than the noble courage often portrayed in media narratives.

She has been vocal about her distaste for the phrase battle cancer, arguing that medical outcomes are not determined by one's attitude or behavior. Smellie stated that she was jokingly serious about haunting anyone who claims she bravely lost her battle, emphasizing that cancer does not care about a patient's positivity or moral fortitude. This stance challenges the common societal narrative that links survival directly to personal strength, asserting instead that luck and medical science play far larger roles.

Even years after her diagnosis, Smellie notes that cancer is never truly over. She experiences lingering flashbacks and anxiety, particularly during medical check-ups or when experiencing minor physical symptoms. She undergoes an ultrasound and mammogram annually on the anniversary of her surgery, a routine that keeps the reality of her condition present in her mind. Despite the trauma of missing out on significant life events in 2023, such as school runs and family celebrations, she strives to embrace life fully.

Smellie now says yes to almost every opportunity and avoids stress where possible, recognizing the fragility and joy of life. She has engaged in therapy to process her feelings, acknowledging that repressing emotions is less effective than allowing them to surface. Her current life is described as mostly normal, punctuated by health reminders and a deep appreciation for everyday moments, though the memory of the illness remains a constant presence.

The complexity of her diagnosis highlights the unpredictability of cancer, with some patients experiencing smooth recoveries while others face prolonged challenges. Smellie recalled the isolation of her experience, noting that while the Princess enjoys global admiration, her own journey was marked by loneliness. She pointed out that nobody claps when she attends medical appointments, yet the shared understanding of the disease creates a bond between them.

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In her commentary, Smellie also addressed the psychological impact of the disease, noting that physical recovery is not linear. She described a feeling of having been released from a prison of pain only to find a world that seemed greyer and more mortal. It took significant effort to return to herself, including daily walks on a cheap running machine to restore some fitness after being too scared of collapsing to even go on a dog walk.

Smellie expressed gratitude for the support she received and a desire to pay it forward, believing in the importance of sharing experiences with those facing similar journeys. She highlighted the Royal Marsden Hospital as a place of brilliance and care, mirroring the Princess's own appreciation for the institution. Her story serves as a grounded reminder of the hidden scars and lingering side effects that cancer survivors carry long after treatment ends.

The documentary Heal aired on the BBC, reflecting on Catherine's experience and the legacy of the disease. Smellie found comfort in the Princess's acknowledgment that recovery is a long process involving both physical and mental healing. She noted that Catherine's comments on treatment and the pain it leaves behind were particularly resonant, as they validated the struggles of patients who do not recover as quickly or visibly as the public might expect.

Ultimately, Smellie's reflection offers a rare, unvarnished perspective on the reality of post-cancer life. It underscores the importance of community support and the need to dismantle harmful myths about cancer and attitude. Her story, intertwined with the Princess's, provides a broader understanding of the disease's impact, reminding the public that healing is a personal, often lonely, but ultimately possible journey.