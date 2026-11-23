New intel links Alice Huang to China's MSS during her affair with ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Investigation into chip diversion and Trump's rehiring push.

Intelligence reports indicate that Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang maintained contact with the Ministry of State Security for over a year while engaging in a romantic relationship with Jensen Huang, the former chief executive of Nvidia. These revelations, first disclosed by the New York Times, suggest that the affair, which occurred between spring 2025 and fall 2026, coincided with alleged espionage activities by her agency. The findings have intensified scrutiny on whether the technology titan was targeted by a sophisticated honeytrap operation designed to extract sensitive information from the semiconductor industry.

China Spy Agency Contact Timeline

The Ministry of State Security, China's primary intelligence service, allegedly monitored and communicated with Alice Huang throughout the duration of her relationship with Jensen Huang. US intelligence officials have intercepted communications that link the two individuals during this period. This overlap raises serious concerns about the security of proprietary technology and the vulnerability of key figures in the American tech sector to foreign state-sponsored influence operations. The timing suggests a deliberate effort to leverage personal relationships for strategic advantage.

Also read What Jensen Huang’s allies say they've told him since his resignation: 'Let's fight'

Nvidia Chip Diversion Allegations

Investigators are now examining whether companies linked to Alice Huang and her business partner, Kang Wei, helped funnel advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence chips into China. This activity would potentially circumvent strict American export controls designed to limit technological transfer. Kang Wei, whom Alice Huang frequently introduced as her husband, is also reported to have worked with the same Chinese intelligence service. Their combined efforts may have facilitated the illicit transfer of high-performance processors that are critical to computing power.

Megaspeed Company Involvement

Alice Huang previously served as an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that is currently under intense scrutiny. This entity acquired large quantities of Nvidia processors during the period when Huang was allegedly maintaining contact with Chinese intelligence. Shipping records and other evidence obtained by American officials connect the pair to a network of companies suspected of diverting these chips. Some processors were delivered to Southeast Asian data centers serving Chinese technology giants, including Alibaba, while others are suspected of being smuggled directly into China.

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Trump Defense and Nvidia Board Response

Jensen Huang initially characterized his interactions with Alice Huang as ordinary business dealings but later acknowledged the affair after intelligence reports emerged. He resigned from his position as chief executive earlier this month following revelations of a second affair with an Nvidia subordinate. Despite his downfall, President Donald Trump has repeatedly defended the former CEO, describing him as one of America's most brilliant minds. On Sunday night, Trump suggested on his Truth Social platform that the Nvidia board should reinstate Huang, claiming it would benefit both the company and the United States.

Ongoing Intelligence and Legal Implications

While President Trump has publicly questioned whether Alice Huang was actually working for Chinese intelligence, his own advisers had warned him at least twice about the intelligence linking her to Beijing's spy apparatus. The Nvidia board has rejected the possibility of Jensen Huang's return to the company. Authorities continue to investigate the precise nature of the intelligence activities and the duration of their alleged involvement. The scandal highlights the complex intersection of personal conduct, corporate governance, and national security in the global technology landscape.