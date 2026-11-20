The spy allegation against Alice Huang has intensified stereotypes that Asian American women leaders in tech and advocacy say they already face at work.

Asian American women working in technology, civil rights advocacy and academia say the spy allegation surrounding Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman at the center of the scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, could deepen long-standing stereotypes about their competence and loyalty. The reveal that Jensen Huang had extramarital affairs sent shock waves through the tech world, particularly among Asian Americans who revered him as a once-in-a-generation talent.

The fallout has hit Asian American women especially hard because the discourse around the possibility that Alice Huang was a spy has overshadowed the broader scandal. Jensen Huang has since resigned. The U.S. Justice Department, however, has not found sufficient evidence that Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, was a spy.

Also read California investigates Nvidia over ex-CEO Jensen Huang’s alleged affair with suspected Chinese spy

Spy Allegation Shapes Views of Asian Women Leaders

Misa Chien, founder of The Authentic Asian, a network for Asian American women leaders, said the news will influence how people view women who have broken the ceiling or are trying to. Whether or not the allegation is true, Chien said the coverage will shape public opinion of Asian women in leadership roles.

Chien said Asian women rarely make the news for positive things, and the current coverage will continue to perpetuate negative stereotypes or biases. Her warning reflects a sense of dread among Asian American women who fear the ordeal will diminish how their peers are viewed and treated in their workplaces.

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The episode is also a reminder that no accomplishments will completely dispel centuries-old stereotypes, regardless of how far a woman has advanced in her career. For many Asian American professionals, that reality makes each new headline feel like a setback to years of work.

Stand With Asian Americans Criticizes Workplace Stereotypes

May-lee Chai, an author who has written about the treatment of Asian women throughout history and a creative writing professor at San Francisco State University, called a social media collage of CEOs with Asian female partners disgusting. Chai said depicting these spouses like trophy wives implicates them as similar to the suspected spy.

April Moh, chief marketing officer for a financial technology company and board member of Stand with Asian Americans, said the speed at which people embraced the Asian female spy narrative was shocking. Moh said women in technology report colleagues giving them weird looks and questioning their laptop security when they visit China.

Rachel Lee, president and general counsel of Stand with Asian Americans, said it is deeply disturbing to see the narrative extend beyond the Nvidia case into a long-standing belief that Asians are perpetual foreigners, untrustworthy and disloyal. Lee said many clients are Asian women who have proved their competence yet are still accused of being fraudulent or deceitful.

Historical Stereotypes and Survey Data on Asian Leaders

The annual Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the United States Index from The Asian American Foundation found that at least half of U.S. adults characterized Asian Americans in the workplace as respectful or reliable. Only 1 in 10 viewed them as assertive.

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Chien said the top theme in onboarding interviews with new members of her network was that they are mistaken for the secretary and do not look like the typical face of leadership. Chien described these experiences as a daily reminder of the assumptions Asian women face.

The stereotypes have deep roots in federal policy. In 1875, Congress passed the Page Act to control immigration from 'any Oriental country,' including a specific prohibition on women coming for prostitution. Years later, the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act fully banned Chinese laborers from entering the United States.

Chai said Chinese women, and East Asian women in general, were deemed untrustworthy and presumed to be coming for illicit means that would cause harm to white men. By the early 20th century, she said, the Asian woman as a seductress, spy or 'dragon lady' began to appear as an archetype on Hollywood screens.

Chien recalled playing a spy in a building security ad in Hong Kong 20 years ago, when she was instructed to wear three bras to resemble Angelina Jolie's figure. She later wrote an Instagram post pointing out how the media enjoys putting Asian women in that kind of role and urged women not to let assumptions keep them from success.

Suspicion toward Chinese people in the U.S. has dramatically heightened geopolitical tensions. Over two dozen states in the last few years have proposed or enacted 'alien land laws' to prevent Chinese nationals from buying property