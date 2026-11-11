Alice Huang Really Loved Posting With Jensen Huang

The accused Chinese spy appears to have shared quite a few cozy-looking photos with Nvidia’s CEO.

Nvidia, the tech giant that builds the chips that power artificial intelligence, said on Sunday that it had opened an investigation into its CEO, Jensen Huang, following reports that he had engaged in a romantic relationship with a woman known as Alice Huang .

Usually, a CEO having an affair is notto the company, writing that he was “unfaithful” to his wife of more than 40 years, Lori Huang. On Tuesday, thepublished a detailed report on Alice, the mysterious woman at the center of this whole debacle. Included in the piece were several photos of her and Jensen looking … quite cozy.

Also read Nvidia Probes CEO Jensen Huang Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

It’s unclear when exactly Alice, a Chinese tech executive at the Singapore-based company Megaspeed, first met Jensen or when she was allegedly recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security. Thereported that she had a meeting with Jensen as early as December 2023, the same year she bought the company that would become Megaspeed and shortly before she began buying billions of dollars’ worth of advanced AI chips from Nvidia.published several pictures pulled from her Weibo and WeChat feeds that show her and the Nvidia CEO sitting just close enough to make you go “Hmmm.

” In one, Alice and Jensen are toasting their wineglasses in front of a huge spread of food at a restaurant in Shanghai. In another, the pair are looking quite couple-y on a golf course in California. Parker Schmitt, chief executive of the company NetThunder, told thethat Alice’s feed was full of photos of her and Jensen, which is a “point of pride” in the upper echelons of the tech world.

Advertisement

It does seem like Alice was very proud of her relationship with Jensen. Multiple outlets have reported that in June 2024, she bragged to a group of colleagues at a tech party in Taipei that she could easily get Jensen to come through.

“She said, ‘I bet you guys I can get Jensen here,’ and then Jensen immediately showed up,” Schmitt told the. Jensen then reportedly did a round of whiskey shots with everyone. There’s a photo of this occasion as well, which shows Alice and Jensen seated next to each other on a couch.

The picture is low quality enough that you can’t really see if their legs are touching, but they sure do look close. This whole thing brings up several questions for me about contemporary spycraft. Are spies allowed to post? Was she posting because he would have thought it was weird if she wasn’t?

Was the Chinese government monitoring her posts at all and saying, “Hey, diva, these posts really do make it seem like you’re having an affair with this guy”? Hopefully, we can get these answers and more when this gets turned into a fabulous HBO limited series. The Blue Wave Has a New Color Palette*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.