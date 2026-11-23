US officials investigate Alice Huang and Megaspeed for allegedly smuggling Nvidia chips to China. Details emerge on the network involving Century Huatong and Cambodian syndicates.

Federal investigators are examining allegations that Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang facilitated the illegal transfer of advanced Nvidia semiconductors into China through a complex network of shell companies. These probes focus on Megaspeed, a firm described as one of Nvidia's largest clients in Southeast Asia, and question whether it helped bypass Washington's strict export restrictions on high-performance computing hardware.

Investigating Megaspeed Export Networks

The core of the inquiry involves tracing how Nvidia chips moved from authorized distributors to end-users in China who are prohibited from buying them directly. Investigators have mapped a web of entities connecting Nvidia to Chinese cloud computing partners, online gaming giants, and traffickers in Cambodia. This structure utilized hundreds of shell companies to conceal the true destination of the technology and the flow of payments.

Also read Report: Alice Huang Contacted China Spy Agency While Affair With Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Chris Clague, an associate fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, notes that these export controls have inadvertently created a black market worth billions of dollars. The operation required three specific components to succeed: a company permitted to acquire semiconductors, customers who did not violate US export rules on paper, and a logistics network to smuggle the goods into China while moving the money out.

Stakeholder Roles and Corporate Structures

Alice Huang, the former Megaspeed executive, is alleged to have served as a trusted, outward-facing representative with a clean corporate record. Her husband, Kang Wei, was an early investor in Century Huatong, an online gaming company that had transitioned from auto parts to data center investment. Century Huatong established Megaspeed as an offshore shell company marketed as a neocloud provider to avoid triggering US export restrictions.

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Nvidia implemented strict compliance measures requiring qualified end customers to provide three years of corporate records and proof that management and ownership were not majority Chinese. However, some of Inspur's Chinese clients, who were cut off from chip access, turned to Century Huatong for assistance. Inspur, one of Nvidia's biggest partners for assembling servers, was added to the US entity list in March 2023 due to allegations it assisted the Chinese military.

Despite the parent company's listing, Inspur's US subsidiary, based in San Jose and renamed Aivres, remained unlisted. This allowed Aivres to continue trading with Nvidia, even though Nvidia internally questioned whether the subsidiary qualified as an original equipment manufacturer partner due to its Inspur ties. Nvidia ultimately concluded the company met all compliance and export control requirements at the time.

Impact on Global Semiconductor Trade

The investigation highlights the fragility of export control enforcement when sophisticated networks are involved. In 2025, Nvidia placed Megaspeed and a subsidiary on its block list, stating it does not sell to them and does not approve original equipment manufacturer sales if Megaspeed is identified as a planned recipient. Nvidia also restricted sales to Aivres as a result of these findings.

Further connections point to Hu Xiaowei, who US authorities describe as a leading figure in a Cambodia-based syndicate sanctioned for cyber scams and money laundering. Hu, accused of being the second-in-command at Prince Group, was arrested in Japan in the summer of 2026. His involvement in online gaming businesses brought him into contact with Century Huatong, facilitating the movement of chips into China.

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While Megaspeed has stated it conducts legitimate and lawful business, and neither Alice Huang nor Kang Wei responded to requests for comment, Beijing has dismissed the spy allegations against Huang as a smear. The case underscores the ongoing tension between US technological containment strategies and the global demand for advanced computing infrastructure in China.