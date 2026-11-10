Alice Huang and Megaspeed: Espionage Claims Tied to Nvidia AI Chip Deals

Alice Huang's firm Megaspeed reportedly bought billions in Nvidia AI chips through a Singapore shell company, while China denies espionage claims in the case.

A Chinese executive who goes by Alice Huang is at the center of a case that links Nvidia's AI chip business to a global rivalry between China and the United States. The New York Times reported that Alice Huang met Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a small group of colleagues at an Italian restaurant in Singapore in December 2023. The meeting, confirmed by the newspaper through a photo, came shortly after her company restructured and began moving toward large chip purchases.

The Times has since reported that U.S. officials concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset who developed a close relationship with the Nvidia leader. The newspaper also reported that China's Ministry of State Security had recruited her to spy. Jensen Huang, 63, acknowledged on a Sunday that he had an affair with her, and Nvidia said it was conducting an internal investigation. China has denied the espionage claims.

Also read Nvidia Probes CEO Jensen Huang Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

How Megaspeed Gained Access to Nvidia Chips

Megaspeed, a firm run by Alice Huang, bought billions of dollars of Nvidia's advanced AI technology between 2024 and 2026. The company was backed by wealthy investors in Shanghai, and it was set up through a Singaporean shell company. This structure allowed it to sidestep a U.S. government ban on Chinese companies buying the advanced chips.

Four days after the ownership change, Megaspeed was named an Nvidia cloud partner, giving it access to the coveted components. The Times reported that Alice Huang's close relationship with Jensen Huang appeared to smooth that path. Her social media photos, verified by the Times, show the two met around the world over the past three years, including in Shanghai, at Nvidia's Silicon Valley headquarters in California, at a golf resort south of San Jose, and in Taiwan.

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Alice Huang's work with Megaspeed placed her in the middle of a broad effort to accumulate AI chips across Southeast Asia and supply the technology to China's companies. Megaspeed built a datacenter in Kota Tinggi, Malaysia, across the border from Singapore. The firm also drew on a network of wealthy tech investors in China with links to domestic data centers, the government and the defense industry.

Stakeholder Positions and Denials in the Espionage Case

Alice Huang has not publicly answered the espionage allegations, because she did not respond to a request for comment. Nvidia and Megaspeed declined to comment on the reporting. China has denied the espionage claims, and the Times has reported those denials alongside its findings.

Jensen Huang has acknowledged an affair with Alice Huang, while Nvidia has said it is conducting an internal investigation into the matter. The Times reported that President Donald Trump had taken no action when briefed on the situation the previous year. The newspaper's reporting on the case has drawn attention to the close social and business ties built during years of tech collaboration between China and the United States.

Several details remain unknown, including when Alice Huang and Jensen Huang first met and when she may have been recruited by Chinese intelligence. The two are not related. The Times analysis draws on 15 years of corporate documents and interviews with more than half a dozen people and government officials familiar with her and her business.

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Impact on the AI Chip Race and Next Steps

The case shows how the race for AI chips has become a geopolitical contest. Authorities in the United States and Taiwan kept watch on Alice Huang's activities, and the success of Megaspeed attracted attention from both governments. The U.S. Commerce Department dispatched an official to check on her company by 2024.

For part of 2025, Alice Huang was not allowed to leave Singapore because of an investigation. Taiwan's government monitored her during visits to the island, including when she appeared publicly with Jensen Huang. These restrictions show how far the scrutiny of Megaspeed's chip purchases has reached.

Nvidia's internal investigation into its chief executive's relationship with Alice Huang is the main open item in the reporting. The source material does not set a date for its conclusion or for any government action. Readers should watch for official statements from Nvidia, the U.S. government and Chinese authorities as the case develops.