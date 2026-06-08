Alice and Steve: A Feud Fueled by Love and Friendship

Stars Jemaine Clement, Nicola Walker, and Yali Topol Margalith discuss their roles in 'Alice and Steve,' a comedy-drama exploring the complexities of age-gap romances and the impact on friendships and family dynamics. The trio shares their experiences finding chemistry, staying true to their characters, and the show's unique format.

Alice and Steve, a new comedy-drama streaming on Hulu via Disney+, stars Jemaine Clement , Nicola Walker , and Yali Topol Margalith . The trio discussed their characters, the show's handling of age-gap romances , and more with ComingSoon's Tyler Treese.

The series explores the complexities of friendship and family dynamics when Alice's best friend, Steve, starts dating her 26-year-old daughter, Izzy. Alice, devastated by this turn of events, tries everything to end the relationship, leading to a feud between the former best friends. Clement and Walker discussed finding their characters' initial chemistry and then turning it on its head. Walker revealed that the humor in Alice's breakdown comes from trusting the script and Sophie's words.

Margalith shared her interest in exploring age-gap relationships through the characters' actions rather than overthinking the issue. Clement praised the show's format, allowing more time to film each episode and experiment with different takes





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Alice And Steve Jemaine Clement Nicola Walker Yali Topol Margalith Age-Gap Romances Friendship Family Dynamics

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