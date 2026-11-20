Alibaba faces a shareholder lawsuit alleging it concealed links to Megaspeed and Alice Huang, misleading investors about Nvidia chip export risks.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is facing a federal class action lawsuit filed by shareholders in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The legal action stems from the ongoing scandal surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his alleged ties to Chinese intelligence, specifically involving the company's relationship with Megaspeed and Alice Huang.

Core Details Of Securities Lawsuit

The class action suit was filed by Withida Bihan, a shareholder of Alibaba, who is seeking unspecified damages for investors who held shares between May 23, 2024, and November 11, 2026. The complaint alleges that Alibaba and CEO Eddie Wu violated federal securities laws by concealing the risks associated with the company's business partnerships and misleading investors regarding the company's financial outlook.

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According to the complaint, Alibaba maintained a business relationship with Alice Huang and, through her, with Megaspeed. The suit claims that this partnership materially raised the likelihood of reputational damage to Alibaba and increased the risk that the company would be unable to purchase products subject to U.S. export control restrictions. The lawsuit argues that the market price of Alibaba securities was artificially and falsely inflated by these misleading statements and the non-disclosure of material adverse information.

Alibaba's financial reports for the years 2024, 2025, and 2026 allegedly downplayed the risks associated with export control violations. The plaintiff asserts that had investors been aware of the true nature of these relationships and the associated risks, they would not have purchased company securities at the inflated prices they did, or at all.

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Alleged Role Of Megaspeed and Alice Huang

Alice Huang, a Chinese national, is at the center of the controversy due to her alleged relationship with Jensen Huang. U.S. intelligence officials have reportedly suspected her of working with Beijing's Ministry of State Security, although other officials have questioned this assessment. A Chinese government spokesperson has dismissed these reports as "pure fabrication out of thin air." The complaint cites reporting from the Financial Times, alleging that Alibaba had extensive ties to Megaspeed and Alice Huang, thereby concealing significant risks to the business.

Megaspeed was one of Nvidia's largest chip customers before the semiconductor giant officially cut ties with the entity in mid-2025. Despite this severance, trade records seen by The New York Times indicate that Megaspeed affiliates continued purchasing Nvidia-powered equipment. An associated firm in Malaysia purchased at least $4.8 billion in AI chips and other Nvidia-powered equipment between June 2024 and February of the current year.

Further complicating the situation, The Wall Street Journal reported that Megaspeed was facilitating the transfer of nearly $12 billion worth of high-spec Nvidia chips to firms in China from March 2024 to June 2025. Megaspeed is currently under investigation by U.S. agencies over the alleged diversion of these advanced chips to China in violation of export controls.

Impact On Nvidia and Regulatory Scrutiny

Nvidia is simultaneously battling shareholder lawsuits concerning the alleged Chinese spying scandal. These legal challenges accuse the company of failing to disclose the nature of Jensen Huang's alleged relationship with Alice Huang. Following the former CEO's resignation and amidst the search for a new permanent successor, Nvidia faces intense scrutiny from federal and state authorities regarding its handling of sensitive technologies and investor communications.

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On Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta subpoenaed Nvidia as part of a probe into whether China had obtained confidential information or high-spec chips despite U.S. export controls. Bonta stated that the conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises "bright red flags," particularly concerning the ways the company may have misled investors about these critical security and compliance issues.

Market Reaction And Export Data Revelations

The financial market has reacted swiftly to the unfolding scandal. Alibaba's share price has fallen more than 10 percent since reports concerning Nvidia, Megaspeed, and Alice Huang emerged in late October. This decline reflects investor concerns over the potential legal and operational consequences of the alleged non-compliance with international trade regulations and the reputational damage inflicted by the associations.

Adding to the regulatory pressure, previously confidential records released by the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday reveal that the U.S. Commerce Department had approved export licenses for 879,868 advanced Nvidia and AMD chips to Chinese firms between December 2025 and May 2026. These disclosures underscore the complexity of the export control regime and the scale of technology transfers that have occurred despite government restrictions, potentially impacting future enforcement actions against both Nvidia and its partners like Alibaba.