Alibaba launches Qwen4-Max, cutting task costs by 62 percent but scoring significantly lower on aggregate intelligence benchmarks than US rivals.

Alibaba Group has officially released Qwen4-Max, its newest proprietary artificial intelligence model, targeting enterprise clients with aggressive pricing strategies rather than top-tier intelligence benchmarks. The Chinese tech giant positions this new multimodal system as a cost-effective solution for business workflows, explicitly aiming to undercut competitors on per-task expenses while offering extensive context capabilities.

Significant Cost Reductions Achieved

On Alibaba's internal Work360 benchmark, which evaluates performance across 26 professional domains ranging from accounting to legal services, the average cost to complete a task dropped from $4.43 to $1.67. This represents a substantial 62 percent reduction in expenditure for users.

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The pricing structure supports this value proposition, with Qwen4-Max charging $1.50 per million input tokens and $4.50 per million output tokens. These rates place it below Claude Opus 5.5, GPT-6.1 Sol, and Gemini 4 Carbon on output pricing, creating a compelling financial argument for budget-conscious organizations.

Independent evaluator Artificial Analysis measured Qwen4-Max at $3.27 per Intelligence Index task. This figure is approximately 11 percent cheaper than Kimi K3.1 Pro, which scored $3.68 on the same metric, further highlighting the model's competitive edge in cost efficiency.

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Performance Gaps Against Rivals

Despite its financial advantages, Qwen4-Max trails leading US competitors in aggregate intelligence scores. The Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index places Qwen4-Max at a score of 43, a notable improvement from its predecessor's 34 but well behind Kimi K3.1 Pro at 46, Claude Sonnet 5.5 and GPT-6.1 Sol at 55, Opus 5.5 at 59, and Gemini 4 Carbon at 60.

Agent benchmarks reveal sharp divergences in specific capabilities. Qwen4-Max narrowly leads on the DeepSWE coding test and approaches Opus on professional-services tasks. However, it trails Kimi substantially on terminal work and achieves less than half of Opus's result on software replication tasks.

Speed is another area where the model faces criticism. The system requires roughly 32 minutes to complete an Intelligence Index task and takes about 159 seconds to generate the first answer token, which may hinder applications requiring real-time responses.

Strategic Shift to Proprietary Access

A critical aspect of the Qwen4-Max launch is its proprietary nature. Unlike earlier models in the Qwen family that developers could download and run on their own infrastructure, this flagship model is available only through Alibaba's QwenCloud API and its own platforms.

The model is built on 2.4 trillion parameters with 71 billion activated per token, allowing it to handle text, images, and video with up to one million tokens of context. This capacity enables the processing of very long documents or extended conversations in a single pass.

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Alibaba has promised smaller open-weight Qwen4 models eventually but provided no specific dates or licenses. There is no equivalent commitment for the Max variant, meaning enterprises with data-residency requirements or security constraints cannot self-host the most capable version.

Enterprise Implications and Future Outlook

This launch represents a rational play for Alibaba, leveraging its cloud infrastructure and existing enterprise relationships in Asia where price sensitivity is acute and regulatory barriers to US models are higher. The strategy implicitly concedes the aggregate intelligence gap while arguing that cost and specific workload results matter more for many use cases.

However, the proprietary turn marks a significant shift from the developer goodwill built through open-weight releases. Enterprises with a need to avoid vendor lock-in will find the flagship simply unavailable on their terms, as the vague promise of smaller open models does not match Max's capabilities.

Industry analysts have expressed skepticism, with some arguing that the aggregate result undermines apparent parity with top competitors. The focus on workload-specific bets may appeal to specific buyers, but the lack of transparency regarding open-source plans remains a point of contention.