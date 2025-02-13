Alibaba Confirms AI Partnership with Apple to Power iPhones in China

Alibaba Group chairman Joe Tsai announced a major AI partnership with Apple during the World Governments Summit in Dubai. The deal will see Alibaba's advanced AI technology integrated into Apple devices, particularly iPhones, aiming to bolster Apple's position in the face of growing competition in the Chinese market. This collaboration is expected to provide clarity on Apple's AI strategy in China and help it navigate the country's complex regulatory environment.

Alibaba Group chairman Joe Tsai confirmed his companies AI partnership with Apple during his speech at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Thursday. 'We talked to a number of companies in China , and in the end, they chose to do business with us. They want to use our AI to power their phones,' Tsai said. The partnership was first reported by tech-focused news organization The Information on Tuesday, which led to a surge in both Alibaba and Apple shares.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba climbed on Thursday, reaching their highest point since 2022 during intraday trading before retracing some of the gains, ultimately closing 2.5% higher. The announcement could shed light on Apple's AI strategy in China, assisting the company in effectively addressing intensifying competition as the dominance of the iPhone wanes.Apple Intelligence, the Cupertino-based company's initiative to integrate AI across its devices, encompasses an enhanced version of its voice assistant Siri, along with features that automatically organize emails, transcribe, and summarize audio. Analysts have indicated to CNBC that Apple's rollout of AI in China has likely encountered setbacks due to China's stringent regulations on the technology. Beijing has implemented various regulations on AI in recent years, with some rules mandating large language models to obtain permission for commercial use. Generative AI providers are also tasked with removing 'illegal' content. However, Tsai asserted on Thursday that the Alibaba partnership could provide Apple with a local partner to facilitate navigation through the regulatory landscape and localization of its AI efforts. Alibaba stands among China's prominent technology giants that have developed their own large language models and voice assistants





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Apple Alibaba China Partnership Iphones Regulatory Environment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alibaba to Power iPhone AI in China, Apple Intelligence Expansion DelayedApple has chosen Alibaba as its partner to develop AI functionalities for iPhones sold in China, marking a shift from initial discussions with Baidu. The integration of Apple Intelligence, currently available in the US, will likely be delayed in China due to the need to adapt the platform to Alibaba's models.

Read more »

Apple Partners with Alibaba for AI Integration in ChinaApple has reportedly partnered with Alibaba to integrate AI services into its products in China. The partnership comes as Apple seeks a local partner for AI features in a crucial market where many Western technology services are blocked. Citing anonymous sources, The Information reported that the two companies have submitted jointly developed AI services for approval by Chinese regulators.

Read more »

Apple to do away with multi-year Apple Care+ option at physical Apple StoresAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Read more »

Apple Confirms AirPods Pro 2 To Gain New Upgrade ‘In Coming Weeks’An Apple AirPods Pro 2 upgrade is the capability to use the earbuds as hearing aid. Changes in U.K. regulations mean Apple will upgrade the software imminently.

Read more »

Apple Confirms AirPods Pro 2 To Gain New Upgrade ‘In Coming Weeks’An Apple AirPods Pro 2 upgrade is the capability to use the earbuds as hearing aid. Changes in U.K. regulations mean Apple will upgrade the software imminently.

Read more »

Alibaba’s Qwen 2.5 surpasses DeepSeek as China’s AI race heats upChinese tech company Alibaba released a new version of the Qwen 2.5 artificial intelligence model that surpasses DeepSeek's latest model.

Read more »