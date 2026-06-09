Alibaba, Baidu and other tech firms are 'aiding' China's military: Pentagon

The companies targeted in an updated US list also cover some of China's key tech giants involved in artificial intelligence, including Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent.

The companies targeted in an updated US list also cover some of China's key tech giants involved in artificial intelligence, including Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent.

The Pentagon update came months after it briefly released - then withdrew - an earlier version of the list without explanation. / Reuters The United States issued an updated list on Monday of Chinese companies that it believes are aiding the country's military — including e-commerce giant Alibaba, search engine provider Baidu and electric vehicle maker BYD.

The US Defense Department unveiled the designations just weeks after President Donald Trump met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing, with both sides seeking to maintain stability in the bilateral relationship. However, the latest release could fan tensions between the world's two biggest economies. The Pentagon update came months after it briefly released — then withdrew — an earlier version of the list without explanation.

The new list is largely similar to the version momentarily published in February, although two memory chipmakers were reinstated to the blacklist after having been removed from it at the time.

"This updated list of Chinese military companies is a warning to American businesses, all levels of government, and the American people," said Representative John Moolenaar, the Republican chair of the House Select Committee on China. He urged in a statement for US companies to "stop doing business with these threats to our national security" or risk "enabling China's military ascendance.

"US Senator Sanders vows to block US-Israel defence integration in military billUS Senator Sanders vows to block US-Israel defence integration in military billThe companies targeted also cover some of China's key tech giants involved in artificial intelligence, including Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent. Tencent was already previously designated. Baidu opposed the list in a statement on Chinese social media, calling the accusations "entirely baseless".

"We categorically reject the inclusion of Baidu on the list, and there is no credible justification for adding Baidu to the list," a spokesperson said. "The suggestion that Baidu is a military company is entirely baseless. We will not hesitate to use all options available to us to have the company removed from the list.

""There is no basis to conclude that Alibaba Group should be placed on the CMC List. Alibaba Group is not a Chinese military company nor part of any military-civil fusion strategy," the company said in a statement. While the determinations have few immediate legal implications for many of the companies, it is seen as a move that could precede more punitive measures.

US Senator Sanders vows to block US-Israel defence integration in military billUS Senator Sanders vows to block US-Israel defence integration in military billNo reason for Fed to raise interest rate, says TrumpIran-Israel exchange intensifies with missile barrages and cross-border strikesIsrael launches air strikes across Iran as Middle East war explodes againTrump urges Iran to finalise deal, tells Netanyahu 'not to strike' back





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. Adds Alibaba, Baidu, and Other Chinese Companies to Military ListThe U.S. Department of Defense has released an updated list of Chinese companies tHat it believes are aiding the countrys military and operating in the United States. The list includes 188 companies in total and features new additions such as Alibaba and Baidu.

Read more »

Pentagon labels tech giant Alibaba and electric car maker BYD as aiding Chinese militaryThe Pentagon has added several prominent Chinese businesses to its list of Chinese military companies.

Read more »

Pentagon labels tech giant Alibaba and electric car maker BYD as aiding Chinese militaryThe Pentagon has added several prominent Chinese businesses to its list of Chinese military companies.

Read more »

Pentagon labels tech giant Alibaba and electric car maker BYD as aiding Chinese militaryThe move prevents them from securing U.S. defense contracts.

Read more »