Ali Slagle and NYT Recipes: Spinach Quesadillas and Firecracker Shrimp

Explore Ali Slagle's spinach feta quesadillas and the New York Times firecracker shrimp noodles. Quick, flavorful vegetarian and spicy weeknight dinner ideas for home cooks.

Ali Slagle presents two distinct recipes in a recent New York Times feature that highlight quick, flavor-packed meals suitable for busy weeknights. The first dish is a spinach and feta quesadilla with pickled jalapeños, while the second is a spicy stir-fried noodle dish featuring shrimp. Both options emphasize speed without sacrificing culinary depth, offering versatile solutions for home cooks seeking inspiration.

Clever Fusion of Greek and Mexican Flavors

The spinach and feta quesadilla merges classic Greek ingredients with traditional Mexican preparation methods to create a unique vegetarian option. Slagle describes the concept as clever yet immediately graspable, combining baby spinach and feta cheese with Monterey Jack and vinegary pickled jalapeños. This combination pays homage to her California childhood, specifically recalling the oversized quesadillas served at Baja Fresh restaurants. The recipe requires no cooking or chopping of fillings before assembly, allowing the diner to prepare the meal while the skillet heats up.

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To assemble the filling, one must tear baby spinach roughly in half into a medium bowl. The cook then adds two tablespoons of sliced pickled jalapeños or pepperoncini peppers and squeezes the mixture by hand until the greens wilt and darken. Next, Monterey Jack and feta cheeses are tossed into the bowl to combine with the greens and peppers. Half of this filling is spread across half of each tortilla, which is then folded over to create a half-moon shape.

Cooking occurs in a large skillet heated over medium temperature. The folded tortillas are placed in the pan and pressed down occasionally. They cook for one to three minutes per side until the cheese melts completely and the tortillas become crisp and golden. After transferring to plates, the quesadillas rest for about thirty seconds before being cut into wedges. Toppings such as salsa, crema, and guacamole are optional but recommended for added flavor.

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Spicy Firecracker Shrimp Noodles in Twenty Minutes

The second recipe offers a twenty-minute stir-fried noodle dish characterized by bold, tingling spice levels. It utilizes precooked noodles that only require a quick soak in hot water to loosen, significantly reducing prep time. The dish relies on a simple sauce made from oyster sauce, kecap manis, and sriracha, creating a potent flavor profile that wakes up the taste buds. Vegetables like scallions and choy sum are chopped quickly, requiring minimal preparation before entering the pan.

Preparation begins by cutting scallions into two-inch lengths and separating the white and pale green parts from the dark green leafy tops. Choy sum is also cut into two-inch lengths, with thick stems split lengthwise. The firecracker sauce is prepared separately by mixing oyster sauce, sriracha, and kecap manis in a small bowl. Cooks can adjust the heat level by varying the amount of sriracha used, ranging from one tablespoon for mild heat to four tablespoons for intense spiciness.

Noodles are prepared according to packet directions, drained, and rinsed under tap water. In a large nonstick skillet heated over high heat with one tablespoon of canola oil, shrimp are cooked for two to three minutes until pink and just through. They are then transferred to a bowl to prevent overcooking. The remaining two tablespoons of oil are added to the skillet, followed by the white and pale green parts of the scallions and choy sum stems, which are tossed for one minute.

Garlic cloves are added next and tossed for twenty seconds. The leafy parts of the choy sum, dark green scallion parts, noodles, shrimp, and the prepared sauce are added in sequence. The ingredients are tossed together for about two minutes until the noodles are stained with the sauce and the greens are wilted. This method ensures that vegetables cook in order of their required cooking times, preserving texture and maximizing flavor integration.